3 No-Skip Pop-Punk Albums Turning 20 This Year

By 2006, pop-punk had transformed, adding layers of post-hardcore, pop-rock, emo, and whatever else made for the catchiest punk music possible. The blending of genres proved to be successful for these pop-punk bands. These releases from 2006 are turning 20 in 2026, which is hard to believe, I know.

‘boys like girls’ by boys like girls

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Released on August 22, 2006, their debut album reached No. 2 on the US Heatseekers Albums chart. Their second single’s success broke the band into the mainstream. In 2007, “The Great Escape” peaked at No. 23 on the US Billboard Hot 100, No. 20 on the Adult Pop Airplay, and no. 8 on the US Pop Airplay chart. Due to this, their debut single, “Hero/Heroine”, also charted on the Hot 100 in hindsight, peaking at No. 43. It hit No. 22 on the Pop Airplay chart. Their third single, “Thunder”, reached No. 21 on the Pop Airplay Chart.

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“The Great Escape” is the band’s signature track and a staple pop-punk anthem of the 2000s.

‘don’t you fake it’ by the red jumpsuit apparatus

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The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus blended elements of emo and post-hardcore into their take on pop-punk. With this, they penned a track that highlighted domestic abuse. “Face Down” raised awareness of this issue and ways to recognize the signs. It peaked at No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock chart. It’s tied with “The Kill” by 30 Seconds To Mars for the longest-running song on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart without hitting No. 1. It spent 52 weeks on the chart. Overall, Don’t You Fake It reached No. 8 on the US Top Rock Albums chart and No. 25 on the Billboard 200.

‘every second counts’ by plain white t’s

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The Plain White T’s fourth album was released on September 12, 2006. It’s one of the most successful pop-punk albums of 2006, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the track hit No. 3 on the Top Alternative Songs chart and also the Top Rock Albums chart. The album’s lead single, “Hey There Delilah”, became the band’s signature track and a massive hit. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 11 on the Adult Pop Airplay, and No. 1 on the US Pop 100.

Other notable tracks from the album include the opening track “Our Time Now”, “Hate (I Really Don’t Like You)”, and “Friends Don’t Let Friends Dial Drunk”.

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