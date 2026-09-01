3 No-Skip Pop-Punk Albums Turning 25 This Year

At the turn of the century, pop punk had found its way into the mainstream as skateboarding became massively popular, thanks to Tony Hawk. Soon after, many early-2000s films used pop-punk tracks for transition scenes. This soon became cliché and faded as the 2000s progressed. But in 2001, pop-punk anthems were helping define Y2K pop culture, competing in the mainstream and infiltrating Hollywood. These 3 no-skip pop-punk albums from 2001 are turning 25 this year.

‘take off your pants and jacket’ by Blink-182

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Released on June 12, 2001, Blink-182’s fourth album made history. It became the first punk album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Take Off Your Pants And Jacket sold over 14 million copies worldwide and generated three hit singles. The album’s lead single, “Rock Show”, peaked at No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay chart. This was followed by a second single, “Stay Together For The Kids”, which peaked at No. 7 on the US Modern Rock Charts. A third single, “First Date”, spent nearly 6 months on the Modern Rock Chart, peaking at No. 6.

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‘all kill no filler’ by sum 41

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Following Blink-182 into the mainstream, Sum 41 released their major-label debut on May, 8, 2001. All Killer No Filler generated two massive Y2K pop-punk anthems. Their debut single, “Fat Lip”, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in April 2001. Their follow-up single, “In Too Deep”, also broke into the top ten, peaking at No. 10 on the Alternative Airplay chart. The album was a massive commercial success, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

‘from here to infirmary’ by alkaline trio

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In contrast to bands such as Blink-182 and Sum 41, Alkaline Trio was for the kids who liked to wear black. Though their third studio album, From Here To Infirmary, didn’t chart nearly as high as their contemporaries, it had a lasting effect on the emerging emo movement of the 2000s. Though the album was panned critically upon release, the singles “Private Eye” and “Stupid Kid” became fan favorites. In April 2001, Alkaline Trio opened for Blink-182 on tour, which exposed the band to a mainstream audience.

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