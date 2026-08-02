3 No-Skip Post-Grunge Albums Turning 20 This Year

Post-grunge has lasted a lot longer than the initial run of grunge. These bands of the 2000s were heavily inspired by the grunge movement, yet they put their own spin on it. They helped define rock music in the 2000s with post-grunge. In 2026, these three no-skip post-grunge albums are turning 20.

‘phobia’ by Breaking Benjamin

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Breaking Benjamin’s third studio album, Phobia, was released on August 8, 2006. It contains some of the band’s most notable tracks, including “The Diary Of Jane”, which peaked at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 4 on Alternative Airplay. Phobia hit No. 1 on the US Top Rock Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

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‘one-x’ by three days grace

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Three Days Grace’s sophomore album, One-X, was massively successful in April 2006. The album’s first three singles hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. Its lead single, “Animal I Have Become,” also hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart as well. One-X achieved certified quintuple-platinum status in the US, as well as becoming an international success. Billboard labeled the Rock Artists of the Year following the release of One-X. “Animal I Have Become” won Rock Single of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards for 2006.

‘daughtry’ by daughtry

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We first learned about Chris Daughtry on the fifth season of American Idol. He was one of the first rock artists to become a finalist on the show. He finished fourth on the show, but secured a record deal nonetheless. Ultimately, Daughtry won as he embarked on a successful career anyway. His debut was released on November 21, 2006, towards the end of the year. It then became the best-selling album of 2007, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it reached No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums and the Top Hard Rock Albums charts.

“It’s Not Over” peaked at No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The second single, “Home,” replicated these results. Chris Daughtry’s third single, “What I Want”, featured Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage