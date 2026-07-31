3 No-Skip Power Pop Albums Turning 30

As alternative music grew in popularity in the 90s, so did other genres such as power pop. Power pop was defined in the 1970s with bands and artists such as Big Star, Todd Rundgren, and Cheap Trick. In the 1990s, power pop re-emerged, and these no-skip power pop albums are turning 30 this year.

‘Regretfully Yours’ by Superdrag

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This 1996 release was the breakthrough for Superdrag, fueled by the successful single “Sucked Out”. The track was a reflection of the corporate music industry at the time. “Sucked Out” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart. Ultimately, it was the band’s biggest, though their diehard fanbase enjoys the whole album. Including myself. Superdrag is one of those “what could’ve been” bands. Their sound was ahead of its time, as it would’ve been categorized as emo just years later. Other notable tracks from Regretfully Yours include “Destination Ursa Major”, “What If You Don’t Fly”, and “Nothing Good Is Real”.

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Superdrag was dropped from their label following their second album, Head Trip In Every Key, due to a massive label merger. This merger left multiple bands and artists stranded in the late 1990s. Superdrag is an underrated power-pop band that, if you’re unfamiliar, you should deep dive into. The band has reunited in recent years and has been active in the Tennessee music scene.

‘congratulations i’m sorry’ by Gin blossoms

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Gin Blossoms successfully followed up on the success of their first album in 1992. Their breakthrough hit “Hey Jealousy” became the foundation of 1990s power pop. They sought to follow up that success with “Follow You Down”, the lead single from their sophomore album. It peaked at No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s third single, “As Long As It Matters”, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Ultimately, Congratulations I’m Sorry was a successful follow-up as the album reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Stand-out tracks include “Not Only Numb” and “Perfectly Still”.

‘Fountains of Wayne’ by Fountains of Wayne

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Long before their signature hit “Stacy’s Mom”, Fountains Of Wayne released their self-titled debut in 1996. Their lead single, “Radiation Vibe”, reached No. 14 on the Alternative Airplay chart. “Sink To The Bottom” was the second single released, and became one of the band’s most recognizable songs. Adam Schlesinger produced the album himself. He also provided the drums, keyboards, guitar, and vocals to the album. Lead singer Chris Collinwood provided guitar and keyboards, and helped with production. At the time, the two were Fountains Of Wayne before incorporating more members.

Schlesinger would gain significant recognition that same year, writing and recording the title track for the Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do! On the track, he again showcased his multi-instrumentalism, providing drums, bass, guitar, backing vocals, and handclaps.

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