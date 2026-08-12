3 No-Skip Punk Albums That Are Turning 30 This Year

By 1996, hardcore punk was revitalized, and pop-punk was emerging. It was a turning point in the history of punk music in the US. The late 90s and early 2000s would see many different punk styles. In 1996, the heart of punk was still echoing the bands of the 1980s. Here are 3 no-skip punk albums turning 30 this year.

‘everything sucks’ by descendents

Play video

Descendents were at the forefront of the hardcore punk movement in the late 70s, representing the California scene. These pioneers released four defining punk albums throughout the 1980s, before vocalist Milo Aukerman left the group in 1987. The rest of Descendents went on under the name All until Aukerman’s return in 1996. Their fifth album, Everything Sucks, saw the band return to their more aggressive hardcore punk side from their early years. It peaked at No. 4 on the US Heatseekers Albums chart in 1996.

Videos by VICE

‘less talk, more rock’ by propagandhi

Play video

Their second album was also the last to feature bassist John K. Samson. Notably, Samson went on to find his own success as the frontman of the indie rock band the Weakerthans. The album served as a confrontation, calling out “jocks” and “bros” disguised as punk rockers. It’s a defining skate punk album in Canadian punk. They brilliantly blended skate punk and melodic hardcore, which would be heavily influential on bands of the late 90s and early 2000s.

‘h2O’ by H2O

Play video

H2O is a punk band that is closely associated with the New York City punk scene. Vocalist Toby Morse was a roadie for Sick of It All when he got the courage to front his own band. He would often join Sick of It All on stage during encores. This lit a fire inside him, and H2O was formed soon after. Throughout 1995 and 1996, H20 toured the East Coast extensively and opened for bands such as Rancid and No Doubt. Their 1996 self-titled debut reflected the city’s hardcore punk scene. In the coming years, they would open for the Misfits and Sick of It All and also join the Vans Warped Tour. H20 is among the most influential punk bands of the next decade of music. In Paramore’s music video “That’s What You Get”, Hayley Williams is seen wearing an H2O hoodie.

Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns