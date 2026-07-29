3 No-Skip Punk Albums Turning 20 This Year

Punk had transformed by 2006, while the heart was still there. Straight-edge hardcore punk saw a resurgence of popularity, borrowing elements of metal. Punk rock has re-emerged following the Iraq War. And pop-punk distanced itself from the early 2000s, leaning into hardcore-punk. It’s hard to believe, but these 3 no-skip punk albums from 2006 are turning 20 this year.

“the Things we carry” by have heart

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Have Heart was a standout hardcore punk band of the 2000s. Vocalist Patrick Flynn and the band mixed elements of their favorite bands such as Turning Point and In My Eyes and created their own take on youth crew hardcore. Hailing from the Boston hardcore punk scene, Have Heart became the center of the straight edge movement at the time.

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The Things We Carry is a front-to-back master class in straight edge hardcore. Each song carries messages against the use of drugs and alcohol while promoting a free mindset. As aggressive as this album sounds, it’s an inspiring message promoting peace and unity. Standout tracks include “Watch Me Sink”, “Armed With A Mind”, and the anthemic album closer “Walk Me Rise”.

“Oh! Calcutta!” by the lawrence arms

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The Lawrence Arms out of Chicago got their big break in 2001 when Fat Mike on NOFX signed them to Fat Wreck Records. The punk band then released a string of defining punk records in the 2000s. In 2006, Oh! Calcutta! became the band’s magnum opus. Guitarist Chris McCaughan and bassist Brendan Kelly shared vocal duties, penning tracks about their home city with various pop culture references. Kelly has since confirmed that Oh! Calcutta! is his favorite release by the band.

The album’s name comes from a quote from Mother Teresa. She had stated that the conditions of Chicago’s South Side depressed her more than those of Calcutta.

“mutiny!” by set your goals

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This pop-punk band took the dual vocals of Blink-182 to the next level. Jordan Brown handled mid-range vocals while Matt Wilson often carried a higher voice. The first three tracks of their Mutiny! album run into each other, perfectly leading up to the album’s title track.

“Mutiny!” is a statement about corporations dictating how artists create their music. They point to how many artists of that era didn’t write their own songs. A spoken-word middle section sounds like a courtroom speech, declaring that they have grown up and are no longer impressionable. Set Your Goals swung for the fences with Mutiny! and I adored this album as a teenager. I still know nearly every word of this album, front to back. Set Your Goals recently announced a reunion for the Mutiny! 20 Year Anniversary Tour.

Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns