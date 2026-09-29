3 No-Skip Rap Albums Turning 15 This Year

2011 was a transformative year for rap music, with major releases placing new artists at the forefront of the rap game for the rest of the 2010s. New rappers distanced themselves from the 2000s by building an online following first before their careers took off. Additionally, dominant artists from the 2000s carried over, leaving their mark on the next decade. These no-skip rap albums from 2011 are turning 15 this year, even though their release feels like only yesterday.

‘Take Care’ By Drake

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Drake released his sophomore album, Take Care, on November 15, 2011. The album was leaked online first, before debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Drake didn’t hold back on this release, adding every big name he could to the tracks. Guest appearances include The Weeknd, André 3000, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and Birdman. Drake also included a wide range of top producers, with ten producers credited. Four out of seven singles landed in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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‘Tha Carter IV” by Lil WAYNE

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Released on August 29, 2011, The Carter IV was the fourth installment of Lil Wayne’s Carter series. Overall, it’s Lil Wayne’s ninth studio album since his 1999 solo debut. The album was released at midnight, shortly after his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. It features guest spots from Drake, T-Pain, Tech N9ne, André 3000, Busta Rhymes, Bruno Mars, Rick Ross, John Legend, Cory Gunz, Birdman, Kevin Rudolf, Bun B, Nas, and Shyne. This wide spread of rappers and pop artists gave this album the fuel it needed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2012.

‘Section.80’ by Kendrick Lamar

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Kendrick released his critically acclaimed debut album on July 2, 2011. Though the album didn’t chart particularly well, peaking at No. 21 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 113 on the Billboard 200, he became one of the top rappers of the decade and beyond. Section.80 is the independent precursor to his 2012 breakthrough, Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City. This concept album covers many subjects such as the 1980s crack epidemic, racism, and Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

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