3 No-Skip Rock Albums Turning 15 This Year

In 2011, mainstream rock bands shook off the post-grunge and nu-metal edge of the 2000s. Instead, they leaned back on what is guaranteed to work: straightforward, riff-driven rock ‘n’ roll. These no-skip rock albums are turning 15 this year, even though 2011 doesn’t feel like nearly two decades ago.

‘Wasting Light’ by Foo Fighters

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On April 12, 2011, Foo Fighters released their comeback album, Wasting Light. They released this seventh album alongside the documentary Foo Fighters: Back and Forth. This documentary chronicled Dave Grohl’s journey from becoming Nirvana’s drummer, through creating Foo Fighters, to the lineup changes and success as a frontman. It leads up to the band recording Wasting Light in Grohl’s garage at his Encino residence in Los Angeles, California. For this comeback record, Grohl brought in Butch Vig, who famously produced Nirvana’s Nevermind in 1991.

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The record is among Foo Fighters’ greatest albums, from front to back. Drummer Taylor Hawkins pushed his Rush-influenced skills to the limit on the second track, “Rope”. Additionally, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic is featured on the track “I Should Have Known”. This was the first time Novoselic, Grohl, and Vig had been in the same room since the Nevermind sessions.

‘El Camino’ by The Black Keys

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Following the success of their 2010 album Brothers, The Black Keys released their seventh studio album just one year later. On December 6, 2011, the duo released El Camino. Preceding this release, the album’s lead single “Lonely Boy” peaked at No. 1 on the US Rock Songs chart. It was the band’s highest-charting single in multiple countries. Due to this, El Camino debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The album’s second single, “Gold On The Ceiling”, peaked at No. 2 on the US Rock Songs chart in February 2012. Though this single failed to reach the top ten, peaking at No. 32, the fourth single, “Little Black Submarines”, peaked at No. 3 on the chart.

‘Let England Shake’ by PJ Harvey

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Across the pond, PJ Harvey released her eighth studio album, Let England Shake, on February 14, 2011, which was Valentine’s Day. Harvey wrote the songs over a two-year period and recorded the album inside a church in Dorset, South West England. In September 2011, PJ Harvey won the Mercury Award, a music prize awarded for releasing the best album from the United Kingdom or Ireland during that year. Let England Shake went up against Adele’s 21 to win the award in an astonishing feat for PJ Harvey.

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