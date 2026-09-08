3 No-Skip Shoegaze Albums Turning 35 This Year

In the late 1980s, shoegaze formed out of post-punk, indie rock, and dream pop. This new genre reached a peak in 1991, and shoegaze bands influenced the rest of 90s alternative music. For diehard shoegazers, it may be hard to admit that these no-skip shoegaze albums are turning 35 this year.

‘Loveless’ By My Bloody Valentine

Play video

One of the major pioneering shoegaze bands, My Bloody Valentine, released their sophomore album in November of 1991. The album helped define the genre and influenced many alternative groups throughout the decade. On Loveless, the band experimented tremendously with obscure guitar tunings, slide guitar techniques, controlled feedback, swirling distortion, and digital sampling.

Videos by VICE

Though the Irish band hadn’t yet tapped into the US market, the album peaked at No. 24 on the UK Albums chart. It was the only release that year by the group. Earlier in 1991, My Bloody Valentine released the Tremolo EP, which contained the single “To Here Knows When”, which appeared on Loveless later that year. The EP is also greatly praised among shoegaze fans.

‘Just For A Day’ By Slowdive

Play video

Slowdive’s debut album is often overlooked, as their sophomore release, Souvlaki, became the band’s most well-known. It’s what gives this debut its charm, as it was among the pioneering shoegaze releases of 1991. Just For A Day leaned heavily into the ethereal vocal styling of dream pop. They created worlds with their wall of sound on tracks such as “Catch The Breeze” and the brilliantly titled “Waves”. Just For A Day went to No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums chart in 1991 and set the band up for further success as pioneers of the new genre.

‘Strange Free World’ By Kitchens Of Distinction

Play video

Formed in 1986 in Tooting, England, Kitchens of Distinction are also among the pioneers of shoegaze. They released their sophomore album on February 19, 1991, which generated their biggest hits, “Drive That Fast” and “Railwayed”. The band is often overlooked among pioneering shoegaze fans, and any newer shoegaze fan should dive into their work. Specifically, Strange Free World offers front-to-back shoegaze essentials. The band kept their sound closely aligned with indie rock, which made most of the songs on this album accessible to average alternative fans.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns