3 Objectively Perfect Punk Albums Under Half an Hour Long

As someone in the punk subreddit once said, “A punk album over 20 minutes? What is this, prog rock?” We’re giving these albums a little more runtime leeway, but they’re still short-and-sweet punk rock delights.

‘Suffer’ by Bad Religion

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Bad Religion released their third album, Suffer, in September 1988, and it’s since gone on to influence a new wave of punk bands. Almost every track on Suffer was frequently performed live, as the album is not only a fan favorite, but a genre-wide masterpiece.

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After the groundbreaking 1982 debut How Could Hell Be Any Worse?, Bad Religion deviated from their punk style on their second album, Into the Unknown. A subsequent EP followed by Suffer brought the band back to their roots. With a runtime of 26 minutes, this is the longest album on our list. But it’s 26 minutes of quintessential 80s L.A. punk rock.

‘Life of Crime’ by Goolagoon

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Goolagoon is a powerviolence group from Boston with just a few releases. Their Bandcamp features a demo, an EP, and a split album, while their last Instagram post is from September 2025. We’re not totally sure if they’re still active, which would be a crying shame because they’re probably the only SpongeBob SquarePants-themed hardcore band in the world. Spongeviolence, if you will, as described by one listener on Bandcamp.

Their EP, Life of Crime, clocks in at five minutes and eight seconds, making this the shortest punk album on our list. But what they purposely lack in length, Goolagoon makes up for in unique samples and spit-fire vocals. Ever heard a powerviolence track open with dialogue from a SpongeBob episode? Would you like to?

‘The Punch Line’ by The Minutemen

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The Minutemen was a fixture of the Los Angeles punk scene of the 1980s, but they didn’t last long enough to gain more recognition beyond L.A. After vocalist D. Boon’s death in a motorcycle accident in 1985, The Minutemen disbanded. But not before they released four albums and eight EPs.

The Punch Line was their debut album, recorded after their debut EP sold out its 300 copies almost immediately. Released in 1981, this 15-minute punk album was a landmark for the band, as well as SST Records in its early days. The album was essentially recorded live in the studio late at night to save money. The band played the tracks in the exact order they would appear, and editing was minimal. But for an album that clocks in under 20 minutes, The Punch Line is an early punk staple.

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