3 of the All-Time Best Performances by Kendrick Lamar

At every stage of his career, Kendrick Lamar has been incredible in his live performances. There’s a tremendous fire and passion coming out of his every word, from his coming-of-age raps to lambasting his rival Drake. Moreover, no two eras ever reflect the same perspective.

Every time he hits the stage, he’s introducing something new he’s learned and experienced. Kendrick, in his good kid, m.A.A.d city days, didn’t approach the art of performance the same way he did for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

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Consequently, Noisey has selected three of the greatest Kendrick Lamar live performances to date. In doing so, it’ll highlight the oozing charisma he has when he hits the stage. Moreover, it demonstrates an artist changing his approach for each song throughout his career.

Three of The Greatest Kendrick Lamar Live Performances of All Time

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“i” on Saturday Night Live in November 2014

Kendrick performed like a demon possessed on SNL back in 2014. Blacked out eyes rapping about how the devil wants to put him in a bowtie and hoping that there’s enough holy water to save him. The last minute sees him exorcise all of the demons within after declaring his love for himself. “I’m the one, how can I overcome negative energy while I give infinitely and survive?” Kendrick Lamar questions as the drums drop out.

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“Untitled 08 | 09.06.14.” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2016

One of the underrated parts of watching a live performance is watching an artist improvise or include a part not in the recorded version of a song. In 2016, Kendrick took the funky framework of “Untitled 08 | 09.06.14.” to form a bridge depicting all the purities and vices he loves. From God to drinking to women to himself, Godspeed is what scares him, the fact that he could live fast and die young.

The same happens in the final verse, where Kendrick Lamar weaves through skidding drums and a luscious piano. “I did a lot of dumb things in my past/Lord forgive me, I hope I don’t relapse,” he muses. As much as he empathizes with the plight of the dollar, he grasps it strongly enough not to fall back down to earth.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“Not Like Us” at Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in 2025

When you have the opportunity to diss your bitterest rival on the biggest stage of them all, you have to take it. The culmination of a year’s worth of hatred towards Drake, and not a soul could’ve predicted to hear that outrageous ‘A minor’ punchline. Super Bowl performances don’t usually revolve around calling one of the biggest rappers in the world a colonizer. But Kendrick Lamar unabashedly took the final stretch of his victory lap to embarrass his enemy on the biggest stage of them all.