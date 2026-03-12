3 of the All-Time Best Performances by Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain gave many incredible performances as the frontman of Nirvana during their brief lifetime as one of the pillars of grunge. Cobain was plagued by fame as much as he longed for it, despised commercialization as much as it catapulted him to success. That said, his live performances sometimes depended on his mood. But the following live shows were among his best and remain fan favorites years later.

Ghent, Belgium, November 1991

Play video

Nirvana played Ghent, Belgium, during the European leg of their 1991 Nevermind Tour, and this high-energy show remains a beloved fan-favorite. The band was in fine form, and Kurt Cobain gave a spirited and lively performance. Notably, the setlist for Ghent was full of rarities, covers, and deep cuts. An interesting move, but one that proved memorable.

Videos by VICE

They played a good number of tracks from Nevermind, of course, such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Lithium”. But there were just as many songs off Bleach and a handful from Insecticide. There was also the unreleased song “Talk to Me”, as well as a loose jam of The Doors’ “The End” and a cover of The Vaselines’ “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For a Sunbeam”.

‘MTV Unplugged’, November 1993

Play video

Not only is Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged considered one of Kurt Cobain’s best performances, but it’s also often praised as one of the best live recordings in the history of Unplugged. That opinion can change depending on who you ask. But there’s still no denying the raw power that emerged from Cobain during this recording. Or its legacy, considering he died six months later.

Those who attended the live recording probably had no concept of what they were truly witnessing. Despite a strangely somber atmosphere, Kurt Cobain delivered an impressive vocal performance, at once powerful and emotional. It was hypnotizing. But seeing it in retrospect, there’s almost an eerie sense of Cobain giving his own eulogy. It’s in the funereal set design to the skinned-raw vocals in Cobain’s rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?”.

Seattle, Washington, October 1991

Play video

Nirvana’s show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, on October 31, 1991, was eventually released as a live DVD and album in 2011. But the Halloween homecoming show is a favorite of OG Nirvana fans who were entrenched in their hometown grunge scene. This was the final show on the North American leg of their Nevermind Tour. Additionally, they shared the stage with fellow grunge favorites Mudhoney.

This show is important because it highlighted Nirvana’s growing fame after Nevermind came out. Kurt Cobain often had a difficult relationship with the realities of being a rock star, wanting the attention and success, but rejecting the commercialization of his work. At this point, Nirvana was big news. But while journalists and photographers in their orbit clocked the end of an era, the band didn’t seem to fully get it yet. The energy was still high with excitement at their newfound popularity. Stardom hadn’t become a burden, and performing hadn’t been soured by the expectations of fame just yet.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage