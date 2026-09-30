3 of the Best 90s Grunge Songs for Your Rainy Day Playlist

There are many reasons 90s grunge is perfect for a rainy day. One main reason is that grunge emerged from the Pacific Northwest rock scene and invaded the mainstream in 1991 and 1992. Seattle, in particular, is famous for its rain and reputation for grey skies. With the “big four” grunge bands emerging from the city’s scene, a rainy day anywhere in the country can easily remind you of these iconic groups. That’s why these grunge songs are perfect for your rainy day playlist.

“Pennyroyal Tea” by Nirvana

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Any version of this Nirvana classic is perfect on a rainy day. Specifically, the MTV Unplugged in New York version is special because it’s the only song performed solo by Kurt Cobain. In the live footage of the performance, you see Dave Grohl ask Pat Smear for “a smoke” as the band walks off stage together. Cobain delicately carries the song solo, giving the audience and viewers at home a taste of his raw, stripped-down songwriting process.

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“Nutshell” by Alice In Chains

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One of the most stripped-down Alice In Chains songs belongs on any rainy day playlist. Frontman Layne Staley wrote some of his most honest lyrics on this acoustic track. On top of that, he delivered some of the most sincere vocals as well. Bassist Mike Inez has previously said that this song makes him think of the late singer the most. This track highlighted the band’s exceptional songwriting abilities in the mid-90s. Released on the Jar Of Flies EP in 1994, it’s the first EP in history to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Fell On Black Days” By Soundgarden

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There’s no deep meaning or confusion with this 90s grunge staple. Its meaning, as the title suggests, is simply about a period of depression. It’s easy to descend into a sad mood on a rainy day, as rainy weather is often tied to depression. That’s exactly what Cornell wrote about for this hit. In a 1994 interview with Everett True, Cornell stated, “It’s a feeling that everyone gets. You’re happy with your life, everything’s going well, things are exciting, when all of a sudden you realize you’re unhappy in the extreme, to the point of being really, really scared.”

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