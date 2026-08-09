3 of the Best Alt-Rock Television Theme Songs of the 2000s

The 2000s generated multiple iconic television theme songs. More than this list can handle, so I really had to narrow it down. These theme songs are just as good as their respective shows. You can’t hear these songs anywhere else without picturing the opening credits. We can’t imagine any other song in their place. Here are four of the best television theme songs of the 2000s.

“C’MON C’MON” BY THE VON BONDIES

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Rescue Me first aired on July 21, 2004, on FX. It’s a comedy-drama about NYC firefighter Tommy Gavin dealing with PTSD after the 9/11 attacks. The theme song is “C’mon C’mon” by the Von Bondies. They were a rock band from the garage rock scene in Detroit. Their major label debut, Pawn Shoppe Heart, penned multiple head-banging garage rock tunes. The best of the bunch is “C’mon C’mon”, and it matches the intense energy of the show. Starring Denis Leary, he plays a short-tempered main character. The energy of the theme song pairs well with Leary’s signature fiery attitude.

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“save me” by remy zero

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This was yet another theme song that perfectly matched the energy of the show. In 2001, we got an origin story series for Superman. Initially, they pitched an idea for a show called Bruce Wayne, an origin story for Batman. After these plans were abandoned, an origin story for Clark Kent was more favorable at the time. The original concept snowballed into Gotham years later.

Airing on the WB network and later the CW, Smallville developed a cult following. It’s now laced with early 2000s nostalgia, and Remy Zero fits right into that theme. The band out of Alabama released the single on September 10, 2001, included on their third and final album, The Golden Hum. Subsequently, “Save Me”, the band’s biggest hit, peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart.

“boss of me” by they might be giants

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Geek rockers, They Might Be Giants, released some of the most experimental alternative rock of the 1990s. “Boss Of Me” was officially released as a single in January 2001, a full year after becoming the theme song of Malcolm in the Middle. Following the show’s success, “Boss Of Me” entered the top 30 in the UK and Australia. In 2002, They Might Be Giants won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

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