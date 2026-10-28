3 of the Most Impressive Vocal Performances of 1991

There are a handful of impressive vocal performances to choose from when considering the music of 1991. But these three tracks stand out for the ethereal, raw, and intense qualities of their vocals. While they’re all distinct style-wise, each one is undeniably impressive.

“Caribbean Blue” by Enya

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“Caribbean Blue” appeared on Enya’s third album, Shepherd Moons, in 1991, and it’s undeniably one of the most beautiful songs ever made. Enya had already found success with “Orinoco Flow” in 1988, but “Caribbean Blue” earned additional acclaim for breaking the formula. Written as a waltz, this track paired a traditional, familiar time signature with Enya’s boundary-breaking vocals.

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“Caribbean Blue” features an ethereal vocal performance that sounds like drifting away on beautiful blue waters. Enya had incredible power in her voice to create distinct feelings like that, making her songs more than just music. An Enya track is often a complete sensory experience. And in 1991, the top-tier experience was “Caribbean Blue”.

“Dress” by PJ Harvey

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PJ Harvey released “Dress”, the debut single with her newly formed trio, in 1991, and on the debut album Dry. Here, her vocal performance is a taste of what’s to come as she releases more music, and eventually goes solo. A charming detail about “Dress” is the way Harvey’s accent comes through in her vocals. In later releases, her natural accent often wasn’t as prominent in her singing voice.

“Dress” has bold vocals that promise something amazing. Possibly, that mindset comes from listening in the future and knowing what PJ Harvey goes on to accomplish. Still, even without years of context, Harvey’s voice is full of raw, frantic energy scratching at the surface. The kind of sound that would appear in songs like “Oh My Lover”, and later “Man-Size” from Rid of Me and the titular “To Bring You My Love” in 1995.

“Precious Things” by Tori Amos

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Tori Amos recorded her debut album, Little Earthquakes, in 1991, and released it the following year. “Precious Things” was one of several songs Amos wrote after her initial 10-track demo tape was rejected by her label. The song opens with frantic piano and what sounds like fast, rhythmic breathing before Amos begins.

Her vocal performance is studded with shrieks and moans, offset by hushed intonations that turn into explosive vocalizations. Listening to “Precious Things”, it’s understandable where the Kate Bush comparisons come from. But Tori Amos allows her voice to unravel here, letting it get a little bit ugly as she sings about sexual exploration under the oppressive shadow of Christianity.

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