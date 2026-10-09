3 of the Most Impressive Vocal Performances of the 1990s

These three vocal performances are some of the most impressive of the 90s. A couple are universally recognized as technically proficient as well as simply beautiful renditions. One, however, puts all its points into style and emotion.

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

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Whitney Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”, released in 1992, is one of the most iconic vocal performances of the 90s. But not just the 90s. It’s safe to say that Houston is a timeless vocalist and her work enjoys a much-deserved longevity. Still, “I Will Always Love You” definitely stands out amongst her catalog.

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The cover starts out a cappella before Houston transitions into belting. But she doesn’t hit her full range until the key change at the end. There, she lets loose the impressive power of her vocals. Dolly Parton may have penned “I Will Always Love You”, but Whitney Houston completely made it her own. And Parton, being the angel that she was, has nothing but glowing praise for Houston’s incredible rendition, despite the press trying to fabricate a feud between them.

“Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley

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“Hallelujah” was another cover song that was completely transformed from the original. Jeff Buckley’s rendition of the Leonard Cohen track was released on his 1994 album Grace. There, he unleashed his quietly powerful vocal range that left listeners stunned. Additionally, the composition was based on John Cale’s cover of “Hallelujah”, making it almost a cover of a cover.

Buckley’s version has been lauded by critics and fellow artists as one of the greatest songs of all time. Not even just of the 90s, which is an impressive feat, as Buckley died before he was able to fully experience his steadily growing career. One of the great tragedies of the music world was the sudden loss of Buckley’s impressive vocal talent.

“Where Did You Sleep Last Night” by Nirvana

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The final song on the setlist for Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance, filmed in 1993, was a cover of Lead Belly’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night”. Originally a traditional folk song dating back to the 1870s, Lead Belly’s blues cover in the 1940s inspired Kurt Cobain to record a version in the 1990s.

Cobain’s incredible vocal performance doesn’t get points for technical skill or impressive range. What makes this one of the best vocals of the 90s is the intense emotion that Cobain puts into his performance. The final verse specifically. Throughout the song, his voice was relatively soft and unassuming. But at the end, he unleashes a painful scream that threatens to tear his voice raw. Watching him transition into the final verse will give you chills.

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