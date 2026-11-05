3 of the Most Irrationally Emotional Indie Rock Songs Ever

The following indie rock songs excel at invoking powerful emotions. Whether they’re irrationally emotional depends on the listener. But the fact remains that these three songs stick with you long after they’ve ended.

“The Funeral” by Band of Horses

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“The Funeral” was released in 2006 as Band of Horses’ debut single. It also appeared on their first album, Everything All the Time. It’s a beloved indie rock song with a pessimistic point of view hiding behind an overall emotional feeling. “The Funeral” has earned its longevity with many features in movies, television, several video games, and even a couple of samples.

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This song is a triple threat of overwhelming emotions. Musically, lyrically, and vocally, it works to invoke an undeniable reaction in listeners. As frontman Ben Bridwell described it, “The Funeral” compared his personal feelings around forced social occasions to the dread that comes before attending a funeral.

“I Should Live In Salt” by The National

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“I Should Live in Salt” is the opening track on The National’s 2013 album Trouble Will Find Me. The entire album is highly emotional, but this track stands out for its real life inspiration. Vocalist Matt Berninger wrote the song about his younger brother, Tom, who joined The National on their 2010 High Violet Tour to film a documentary. However, Tom was eventually fired, and struggled in comparison to his older brother’s career success.

In response, Matt wrote “I Should Live in Salt” as a way to express his guilt at leaving his brother behind. With this context, the already emotional indie rock song becomes even more powerful. The one line chorus says it all: “I should live in salt for leaving you behind”.

“Medicine” by Daughter

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“Medicine” appeared on The Wild Youth EP, released in 2011. Fans often categorize this as one of Daughter’s most emotional songs, and is highly regarded because of it. Lyrically, “Medicine” approaches themes of second chances and starting over, ignoring the present reality in favor of working toward a better future.

The song urges a loved one to return to past goals, saying “You could still be what you want to be“. Essentially, despite the “medicine” causing this person harm, there’s still a chance they could return to who they are. “You’ve got a warm heart, you’ve got a beautiful brain / But it’s disintegrating from all the medicine”.

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