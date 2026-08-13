3 of the Most Memorable Choruses of 1990s Rock

The 1990s gave us tons of memorable choruses. Especially within rock music, where alternative bands dominated throughout the decade. Many bands penned catchy, memorable choruses that haven’t left our heads 30 years later. These 1990s rock songs remain some of the most memorable choruses of the decade.

“creep” by stone temple pilots

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Stone Temple Pilots’ 1992 debut album, Core, fell straight into the grunge pocket that had recently taken over mainstream rock. The debut has plenty of memorable choruses, including their breakthrough hit “Plush”, “Wicked Garden”, and the fan-favorite opening track “Dead & Bloated”. An acoustic-driven track, “Creep” foreshadowed what we were to see from grunge in the coming years: grunge bands have a soft side. This was highlighted in multiple MTV Unplugged sessions throughout the decade.

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“Creep” was their second single release and hit No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock chart in 1994. The chorus is a set of overlapping lines: “I’m half the man I used to be” and “this I feel as the dawn, it fades to gray”. These lines are forever ingrained in our memories, overlapping and intertwining.

“what’s up” by 4 Non blondes

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Not only is this one of the most memorable choruses of the 1990s, but the entire song is a sing-along among millennials. It’s a staple of karaoke night to this day. That being said, its straightforward chorus poses the ultimate question: “What’s goin’ on?”

While broke and struggling, singer-songwriter Linda Perry wrote the song in her early twenties. It’s about the confusion in those dark times and the need to vent. Out of a period of deep despair, Perry penned her signature hit. “What’s Up” went to No. 1 in multiple countries and peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993.

“my hero” by foo fighters

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In 1995, Dave Grohl returned to music by recording his own album, playing all the instruments himself. He had disappeared following Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994. By 1997, Grohl had recruited former Nirvana rhythm guitarist Pat Smear and members of Sunny Day Real Estate. Due to creative differences with drummer William Goldsmith, Grohl opted to record the drums himself for the next album as well.

Fueled by three massively successful singles, The Colour And The Shape hit No. 10 on the Billboard 200. All three singles landed in the top 10 on the Mainstream Rock charts in 1997 and 1998. “My Hero” is an anthem acknowledging everyday heroes, stating, “There goes my hero, he’s ordinary”, making it easily accessible for any listener. Subsequently, this incredibly relatable chorus makes it a memorable one for any 90s rock fan.

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