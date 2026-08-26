In 1991, grunge music leaped from the underground into the mainstream. Grunge was initially characterized as the marriage of punk and metal, as well as the continuation of rock. In the late 1980s, grunge became much more defined, with Washington pioneers such as Green River, Screaming Trees, and The Melvins.

In the 1990s, bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden pushed grunge into the mainstream. As a result, these are 3 of the most memorable verses of 1990s grunge.

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“bullet with butterfly wings” by the smashing pumpkins

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The Smashing Pumpkins were also part of this wave of grunge that invaded the mainstream. In 1995, The Smashing Pumpkins released a double album, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, which is often referred to as their magnum opus. The album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, spawning five successful singles. Among them, their lead single “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” saw the band fully embrace their grunge side. In 1997, The Smashing Pumpkins won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

“The world is a vampire, set to drain” is as gnarly as lyrics could get in the 1990s. The song opens straight into the first verse with these iconic opening words. Mentioning how “secret destroyers hold you up to the flame” references the intense pressure Billy Corgan felt from the music industry.

“jeremy” by pearl jam

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Released as the third single from Pearl Jam’s debut album Ten, “Jeremy” captured the band’s darker edge. In the second verse, it becomes evident that it’s about a student who is being bullied. Specifically, the second verse describes his pent-up anger. “Clearly I remember, picking on the boy / Seemed a harmless little f**k / But we unleashed a lion / Gnashed his teeth and bit the recess lady’s breast / How could I forget?”.

Jeremy then hits the narrator, as the pre-chorus emphasizes that his bad home life, mixed with bullying, led to this. Not many songs of the 1980s or earlier took on such serious issues as this. Lead singer Eddie Vedder was inspired to write the track after reading a newspaper article about Jeremy Wade Delle, a high school student who shot himself in front of his class in 1991.

“hunger strike” by temple of the dog

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Months before Pearl Jam’s debut release, the members collaborated with Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden. Cornell had written songs about the death of his roommate, Andrew Wood, who had been a member of the Seattle band Mother Love Bone.

As a tribute to Wood, the members recorded their only album as Temple Of The Dog. Their single, “Hunger Strike”, has one of the most recognizable opening verses in grunge. “I don’t mind stealing bread from the mouths of decadents / But I can’t feed on the powerless when my cups are already overfilled.”

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