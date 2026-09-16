3 of the Most Underrated Metro Boomin Beats of All Time

You can’t tell the story of hip-hop in the last 10+ years without Metro Boomin. He’s responsible for a huge share of hit songs from the 2010s and 2020s. “Bad & Boujee”? That’s him. “Mask Off”? That’s him too. “Jumpman”, “Congratulations”, “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1”? All Metro. 21 Savage might not have crossed over into the mainstream if he hadn’t made some truly bone-chilling beats on Savage Mode.

To think Metro Boomin just turned 33 years old today with such a lofty resume. By the end of his career, he’ll be considered amongst the all-time greats, if not just for the crazy hit songs in his catalog. But what about some of his more slept-on production? We picked three beats people might not think of when they think of Metro’s iconic producer tags.

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Three Underrated Metro Boomin Records You Have to Hear

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“Speed Racer” by Young Thug

There are few great ‘what ifs’ than Metro teaming up with Young Thug in his prime for a full album. Back in 2014 and 2015, the pair teased a full-length project together, with records like “The Blanguage” quickly capturing the cultural imagination.

But it’s the wild whiplash of “Speed Racer” that has rattled around in my brain for the last decade. Metro Boomin makes an extremely robust playground for Thug to bounce around and stretch the limits of flows and syllables. There are moments scattered throughout the record where weird alien synths almost act as their own ad-libs to Young Thug’s wily enunciation. At his best, the Atlanta legend inspired Metro to try his hand at some truly bizarre ideas.

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“Sneakin n Geekin” by Peewee Longway

You can tell Metro Boomin is a disciple of legendary Southern producers like Zaytoven and Shawty Redd. On “Sneakin n Geekin”, he wields both inspirations at once; he utilizes Zaytoven’s knack for catchy piano chords, while distorting the color of it until it borders into horror, as Redd would for Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy. The intense, uneasy energy lends incredibly well to Peewee Longway’s barrage of punchlines and dizzying flows.

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“Ronda (Winners)” by Lil Uzi Vert

What makes Metro Boomin such a great producer is that he changes his style when it feels like fans know what his beats will sound like. Sure, he was known for the trap bangers that would obliterate stock car speakers. However, rather than rinse and repeat, he would take elements from them and throw odd curveballs with them.

Take the thick, rubbery bass on “Ronda (Winners)”, giving body to the tropical, Donkey Kong Country-inspired backdrop. Skittering hi-hats, 2000s-era snaps, and momentary dropouts let Lil Uzi Vert croon and hopscotch all over the beat.

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