3 of the Most Unexpected (But Surprisingly Good) Collaborations of the Y2K Era

Depending on your idea of when Y2K starts and ends, the following songs could be considered some of the most interesting collaborations from that time. Personally, I’m playing a little fast and loose with my own definition of Y2K just so I can bring you all these masterpieces. Don’t say I never did anything for ya.

“Over and Over” by Nelly Ft. Tim McGraw

“Over and Over” appeared on Nelly’s 2004 album Suit, released in conjunction with the album Sweat and intending to contrast those albums themes. Where Nelly called Sweat more upbeat and energetic, Suit was intentionally down-tempo and melodic. “Over and Over” was often considered a crowning single on the album for its presentation of real emotion. It was a commercial success and highly praised. But the praise was often followed by disbelief that Tim McGraw’s contribution worked as well as it did.

The song, which dealt with themes of regret and loneliness, was further bolstered by the music video. Nelly and McGraw both star in the video, where they go about their eerily similar days while constantly hounded by a longing for the women they love. Notably, when they both wake up in their respective beds, McGraw’s nightstand features a framed photo of Faith Hill. Meanwhile, Nelly’s has a photo of Ciara, although it seems that they never actually dated but were good friends.

“Numb/Encore” by Linkin Park and Jay-Z

Linkin Park and Jay-Z collaborated on the EP Collision Course in 2004, a collection of mashups of their biggest respective hits. The one that stood out the most was “Numb/Encore,” a remix of Linkin Park’s “Numb” from Meteora and Jay-Z’s “Encore” from The Black Album. It was the only single released from the EP, and while it only hit No. 20 on the Billboard charts, it was a three-week No. 1 hit in Ireland for unknown reasons.

Notably, “Numb/Encore”, and all the songs on the EP, weren’t just chopped and screwed versions of the existing recordings. Instead, Linkin Park and Jay-Z collaborated in the studio together. They re-recorded the mashups, which is likely why they blended so seamlessly. Unexpected for sure. But Mike Shinoda had been making weird mashups like that even before Linkin Park was formed, combining early Jay-Z tracks with Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails. So, when the rapper actually came calling, he already had the experience.

“Children Of The Korn” by Korn Ft. Ice Cube

“Children of the Korn” was a single from Korn’s 1998 album Follow the Leader, which also produced the hit “Freak On a Leash.” But “Children of the Korn” was interesting because it featured Ice Cube in collaboration. However, Korn was already utilizing a rap rock sound. Here they continued to blend industrial metal and hip-hop into what Tower Records officially described as “an urban nightmare.”

The record label listing also noted that Ice Cube’s “hellbound, apocalyptic worldview” fit right in on the album. In general, Follow the Leader was positively received by critics. It earned praise for its violent perversion and willingness to utterly decimate all the clichés of the metal scene. At first glance, the collaboration between Korn and Ice Cube may seem odd for the uninitiated. But in hindsight, it makes a lot of sense when you really think about it.

