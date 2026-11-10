3 of the Most Unexpected Friendships in Rock History That Still Don’t Make Sense

In the world of rock, there have historically been strange friendships. Oftentimes, artists from entirely different genres will become acquainted, and it can be shocking. Artists often relate to other artists on a personal level rather than a professional level. This can create some unexpected friendships, and here are three examples from rock history that still don’t make sense.

Bono and Noel Gallagher

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Britpop legend Noel Gallagher met iconic Irish singer Bono in 1995. Bono, who famously fronts U2, and Gallagher, guitarist and co-vocalist for Oasis. In a 2018 issue of Q, Bono recalled meeting Noel Gallagher in a basement flat in the mid-90s, during the rise of Oasis’ fame. Apparently, the two bonded over “talking sh*te”, which sounds like a traditional dynamic between a British and an Irish man. Historically, the Irish and the British have clashed, but somehow, these two became good friends. In 2017, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds served as the opening act on U2’s Joshua Tree anniversary tour. During this time, Gallagher stayed in a guest house on Bono’s property in Killiney, County Dublin.

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The Original Hollywood Vampires

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In the 1970s, a secret drinking club in Los Angeles featured some of the most unexpecting friendships. They called themselves The Hollywood Vampires, and they gathered at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in an upstairs loft. This drinking club featured some of the most prolific rock stars of the era such as Alice Cooper as president, and Keith Moon of the Who as vice president. Others attached to this drinking clubs history includes John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, John Belushi from Saturday Night Live, singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, and more. From these names alone, it’s hard to believe these guys all got along. But they most certainly did.

Paul McCartney and Kanye West

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In the 2010s, no one expected legendary Beatles member Paul McCartney to collaborate with one of the most influential hip-hop artists of the 21st century. Beyond that, they collaborated on more than one track. Their first, “Only One”, was a 2014 ballad with McCartney on a Wurlitzer keyboard while Kanye West sang about his late mother. They followed up with “FourFiveSeconds” in 2015, which featured Rihanna. On this track, McCartney provided backing vocals and acoustic guitar. The collaboration was a massive hit for all three involved, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. That same year, West sampled McCartney’s Wings’ song “When The Wind Is Blowing”. He combined it with an interpolation of Noel Ellis’ “Dance With Me” to create a rap track called “All Day”.

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