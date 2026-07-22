3 of the Sexiest Shoegaze Songs of All Time

Shoegaze music might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of sexy music. But that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of sensual exploration, just like other genres.

Honestly, shoegaze might even be more of a qualifier for sexy music than other genres. I’d attribute this to its dreamy, ethereal elements and the sensory dynamics created by its wall-of-sound approach.

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And before any of you (gatekeeping purists) get mad at me for writing about sexy shoegaze songs, I just want to ask you a question. Why would you presume that the genre is immune to being seductive and romantic? Like, that’s just unreasonable ideology. So rather than squabble over it, let’s talk about a few sexy shoegaze songs that really know how to hit the spot.

“Your Face” by Wisp

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Wisp has been a devout shoegaze revivalist for several years now. Her interpretation of the genre comes in with force, but not aggression. It’s softer in many ways, but the music is still very unyielding.

One of the most well-known Wisp songs is “Your face”. Featured on the 2024 Pandora EP, the tune feels like a fantastical stroll through love’s intoxicating touch. Whether it be physical or purely emotional.

Sexy Lyric: “Is this all real? / You’re stuck in my head / Drowning / Falling into you.”

“Sextape” by Deftones

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The Deftones have always been clever in how they incorporate shoegaze elements into their muic. Having paved the road for nu-gaze, the band has a shrewd sense for using the genre’s more spacy elements to build out their sound.

This especially works well on tracks that are posed as more seductive or sexual. Maybe one of their more lascivious tunes is “You’ve Seen the Butcher”. It has heft, but also featherweight flow, making it almost erotic in nature.

Sexy Lyric: “Don’t wanna take it slow / I wanna take you home / And watch the world explode / From underneath your glow.”

“To Here Knows When” by My Bloody Valentine

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I would say that, at least for me, “To Here Knows When” is one of the most intoxicating 90s shoegaze songs ever crafted. It’s very easy to get lost in the high-flowing melody and the angelic vocals by Bilinda Butcher.

Lyrically, the song achieves much in its poetic simplicity, never convoluting the emotion, which is sensually palpable. It’s an alluring song that drips with sexual energy.

Sexy Lyric: “Your red button / Falls from my heart / Slip / Your dress / Over your head / It’s been so long.”

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