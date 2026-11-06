3 One-Album Indie Rock Bands From the 90s That Should Have Been Way Bigger

By the 1990s, indie rock had fully formed but took on new meaning. In the 80s, indie was more of a descriptive term. By the 1990s, it became a full-fledged genre, pairing alongside the alternative movement of the decade. During this developmental time, many indie rock bands released one album and then disappeared. It’s a shame, and here are the indie rock bands that should have been way bigger.

The Pulsars

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In 1997, brothers Dave and Harry Trumfio released their only album in the 90s. This wouldn’t be the Chicago band’s only album, though, as they did release a rarities compilation in 2021, 24 years later. Following the release of their self-titled debut in 1997, the band received critical praise for their eclectic and transformative style. They incorporated elements of new wave into their form of indie rock, which was well-received among the indie community in the 90s. However, they disbanded during the recording of their follow-up as Dave Trumfio became overwhelmed with production work.

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The La’s

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Out of many one-hit wonders of the 1990s, The La’s are one of the grandest examples of a band many would’ve loved to hear more from. Their 1990 hit, “There She Goes”, was foundational for the Britpop movement of the early-to-mid 90s. Bands such as Oasis and Blue took influence from the band, but also capitalized on the momentum they pioneered with this jangly 60s-inspired hit.

The La’s were formed in 1983, though they only released one album in 1990. Their band leader and songwriter, Lee Mavers was a perfectionist who was never quite satisfied with the result of the album in comparison to their preceding demos. Following its release, Mavers stepped away from the group. Due to this, bassist John Power formed Cast in 1992.

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This massively influential emo band wasn’t nearly the legends they are now when they released their debut album at the tail end of the 90s. Over time, their self-titled debut became a landmark album in the emo and indie world after the band had already broken up. They were local legends on the college campus of the University of Illinois, based out of Urbana. After recording their debut, they mutually agreed to call it quits, not knowing what the future held for them.

Their ever-growing fanbase laid the groundwork for a triumphant reunion in 2014. They could’ve easily never returned after only one great album if it weren’t for the internet. They officially returned in 2016 with the release of another self-titled album, 17 years after their debut. If they had stayed together, would they have ever built as massive a cult following?

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