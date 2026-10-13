3 One-Hit Wonders From 2000 That Are Still Stuck in My Head

Pop culture was looking for its new identity as it transitioned into the 21st century. It was Y2K. We couldn’t keep harkening back to the 90s. We needed something new. As music was looking for that style, plenty of weird one-hit wonders often threw wrenches in those plans.

We looked back at the year 2000 and picked three flash-in-the-pan songs that are still likely to remain stuck in your head decades later.

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Three One-Hit Wonders That I Still Remember Decades Later

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“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65

Just because a song is stuck in my head does not mean that it’s necessarily a good song. “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 is maddeningly catchy, the kind of earworm that lodges itself in your brain for days and weeks. Though technically a hit in 1999, the record eventually peaked at number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in January 2000. Meaning we all had this annoying one-hit wonder still on our minds once we crossed over into Y2K.

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“I Wish” by Carl Thomas

Despite pop music’s successful attempt at emulating 90s R&B, the 2000s proved to be a great year for the genre. The stars were still at the top of their game, and they easily slotted in on rappers’ choruses whenever they needed a proper single.

Carl Thomas was supposed to be that kind of artist for Bad Boy. His song “I Wish” describes a situationship long before anyone could even coin the term. He’s with a woman he absolutely adores, but she has a family at home, and she’ll stick through an unhappy marriage for the sake of the kids. By the second verse, Thomas wails in agony, “But what about me?!” before wishing he never met her in the first place.

Maybe it’s the hilarity of the song’s concept and how he sang that line, but Carl Thomas had all the talent in the world to avoid being one of the one-hit wonders. Unfortunately, his mainstream career under Diddy proved to be unfruitful.

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“Right Now” by SR-71

We all thought Nirvana and grunge were going to radically change how rock music looked forever. Before, we were in the age of hair metal and these outrageous, larger-than-life 80s bands about booze and women. Grunge eradicated that energy for something much more dour and downbeat. Lyrics were a lot more thoughtful, and the riffs were fiery and dark.

Naturally, the music industry wanted to commercialize the sound and not bum people out either. After Kurt Cobain died, the age of pop punk took over. Sure, they were edgy and rebellious, but they were also extremely palatable and wouldn’t make songs like “Rape Me“.

With this shift came a ton of one-hit wonders, like “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus and SR-71’s “Right Now”. Ridiculous lyrics like “she clings to me like cellophane, fake plastic submarine” still confuse me today. But that chorus was irresistible in its toxicity, dealing with another woman’s mess just because he wants to hook up. It’s meat-headed in all the ways someone would love about old pop punk.

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