3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Are Still Stuck in My Head Over 40 Years Later

These three one-hit wonders range from a hip-hop staple to a German novelty song to a kitschy retro track. But what they all have in common is they won’t leave my brain. Here are just a few of the great one-hit wonders of the 80s.

“It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock

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Hip-hop duo Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock released “It Takes Two” in June 1988, and despite being a one-hit wonder, this song still made its mark on pop culture. With its catchy hooks and undeniable charisma, “It Takes Two” is easy to love. That’s clear considering how many times it’s been sampled and covered through the years.

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“It Takes Two” included several samples from Lyn Collins’ 1972 song “Think (About It)”, a funk track written and produced by James Brown. The song also samples a notable drum break performed by Brown’s backing band. Then, in 2010, the Black Eyed Peas sampled “It Takes Two” for their song “Rock That Body”. Ultimately, this brought the 80s hip-hop staple to a new audience.

“Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco

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Austrian singer Falco released the song “Rock Me Amadeus” in May 1985. For a novelty song, this one-hit wonder takes up valuable real estate in my brain. Inspired by the 1984 film Amadeus, the lyrics explore the highs and lows of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s life.

Originally written and performed in German, “Rock Me Amadeus” produced around 20 different versions. The original German-language version released in Europe, with several different edits and remixes releasing in the U.S., U.K., and elsewhere abroad. Alongside an “American Edit”, a “Club Mix”, and a “Symphonic Remix”, there’s also an 8-minute “Salieri Version”, named for Mozart’s creative rival, Antonio Salieri.

“I Know What Boys Like” by The Waitresses

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The Waitresses are a criminally underrated 80s band, and they deserved much more than a one-hit wonder. They released “I Know What Boys Like” on their 1982 album Wasn’t Tomorrow Wonderful?, and it’s become a fixture in pop culture.

Along with several features in movies and TV shows, “I Know What Boys Like” has a handful of covers. In 2002, VH1 named it the 82nd greatest one-hit wonder of all time. Generally, it deserves the love it gets. “I Know What Boys Like” is a fun, upbeat track with an almost retro sound. Is it really that far-fetched to consider The Waitresses the progenitors of kitschy twee pop-rock?

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