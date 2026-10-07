3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Are Still Stuck in My Head Over 20 Years Later

It’s hard to keep track of the one-hit wonders from the 2000s, but there are a few that have stuck around. Many fade into obscurity after 20 years. These three, however, still take up valuable real estate in at least one brain (that we know of).

“Here (In Your Arms)” by Hellogoodbye

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Hellogoodbye released their debut album, Zombies! Aliens! Vampires! Dinosaurs!, in 2006 with “Here (In Your Arms)” as a single. It’s a charming song with a simple theme that doesn’t overstay its welcome despite a four-minute runtime. While the lyrics aren’t super deep, there’s enough going on musically to keep fans coming back.

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“Here (In Your Arms)” is an interesting blend of power pop, electro-twee pop, romantic sentiment, and uncomplicated lyrics. While the band didn’t achieve much mainstream staying power, this song still sticks around as a one-hit wonder. Hellogoodbye has since enjoyed a long-time dedicated fanbase of listeners who came for “Here (In Your Arms)” and decided they liked what they heard.

“Handlebars” by Flobots

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“Handlebars” gained widespread attention in 2007 when it served as the lead single to Flobots’ debut album, Fight with Tools. Two years before, it was released on the EP Flobots Present…Platypus. For the album, “Handlebars” featured re-recorded vocals and became a guaranteed hit. That success allowed Flobots to sign to a major label.

The single reached No. 3 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 2008, and was in heavy rotation on California’s KROQ station. It spent six weeks on the station’s most played list, but it seemed like “Handlebars” was being played everywhere at the time. And yet, despite this huge hit, Flobots faded into relative obscurity. Now, “Handlebars” is one of those one-hit wonders you don’t go looking for, but it will show up again at the exact moment you need it most.

“Damaged” by Danity Kane

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Despite their unfortunate link to Sean “Diddy” Combs, Danity Kane is still an interesting moment in pop culture. The girl group formed in 2005 on the third season of MTV’s Making the Band, and were signed to Bad Boy Records. Their second album, Welcome to the Dollhouse, released in 2008 with “Damaged” as the lead single. Technically, they had two Top 10 hits, but are often still considered one-hit wonders.

What’s interesting about Danity Kane is that they’re basically KATSEYE for Millennials. Or is KATSEYE just Danity Kane for Gen Z? Either way, they were five women put together in a girl group by a record executive. The dictionary definition of industry plant. But “Damaged” still reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s ultimately not a very good song, but it was so popular at the time that it secured its place in pop culture history.

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