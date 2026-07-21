3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Deserved to Be More Than a Distant Myspace Memory

In the Myspace era, we were spoiled with customizable profiles. When friends visited your profile, a song would automatically play along with a set playlist of favorite songs. This made Myspace much more personalized than the social media sites that followed. The original Myspace died in 2011, and with the site, we lost a little bit of freedom. (Along with photos, videos, and audio lost during a botched server migration in 2019.)

Some songs take you right back to Myspace, and these pop-punk one-hit wonders will do the same. It’s the best way to relive the Myspace era.

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“The boys of summer” by The Ataris

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In 2003, The Ataris covered this Don Henley classic from 1984. Henley’s original version peaked at No. 1 on the US Mainstream Rock chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The Ataris’ pop-punk one-hit wonder version peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 and No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Their version brought a classic rock staple into a new era, giving the track new life. With this, they set a trend for many bands of the 2000s to follow. Though the band continues to tour to this day and has generated a diehard following, the band never reached the heights it did with “The Boys Of Summer”.

“shooting stars” by cauterize

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Cauterize is a band that has certainly been forgotten in time. Their track “Shooting Stars”, from their debut album So Far From Real, was included in the opening scenes of the film Eurotrip. The film became a staple of 2000s culture with endless references. The band released only one album and soon disappeared following its release. “Shooting Stars” is a pop-punk track that ignites nostalgia and served as a stepping stone for the genre at the time.

“the few that remain” by set your goals

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Set Your Goals was born straight out of the influences of bands such as Blink-182 and H2O. Their dual-vocal approach from Jordan Brown and Matt Wilson set the band apart. They fused pop-punk with elements of hardcore punk, and the result was well received at the time. Their debut album, Mutiny!, is a staple of pop-punk, but didn’t break into the mainstream quite like their follow-up.

In 2009, This Will Be The Death Of Us was the band’s most successful release. It debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard 200, an impressive feat for a pop-punk band with a harder edge. “The Few That Remain” featured a guest spot by Hayley Williams of Paramore. With this, the song is by far the most-streamed track from the group as Paramore has soared in popularity.

Photo by Martin Philbey /Redferns