3 One-Hit Wonders From the 90s With Hidden Gems in Their Catalog That Deserve a Listen

The term one-hit wonder is often subjective. In a literal sense, it describes artists who only had one hit on the big charts and no more. With that logic, Rush is a one-hit wonder, even Iggy Pop. Alternatively, a one-hit wonder can be used for bands that had a huge surge in popularity due to one song, then fell off the radar after the hype died down. Going off of that definition, here are three bands from the 90s whose discographies deserve a little digging into.

Dishwalla

Dishwalla scored their only hit song in 1995 with “Counting Blue Cars (Tell Me Your Thoughts On God)” from their debut album Pet Your Friends. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a sizable radio hit. Although vocalist and songwriter J. R. Richards once explained that he received death threats from people who didn’t like his depiction of God as a woman. Either way, while Dishwalla remained a one-hit wonder, they also created a decent discography and built a diehard fanbase. “Counting Blue Cars” is still a fan favorite. But many more all-time favorites come from the 2002 album Opaline. Fans have named “Angels or Devils”, “Somewhere in the Middle”, “Home”, “When Morning Comes”, and “Every Little Thing” as top tracks from the album.

Toadies

Toadies debuted in 1994 with the album Rubberneck, giving them their only hit song, “Possum Kingdom”. Although they are considered one-hit wonders, the band continued to make music and gain devoted fans. Furthermore, Rubberneck as an album has much more depth than the one-hit “Possum Kingdom” suggests. For example, “Possum Kingdom” is actually more of an epilogue to the album track “I Burn”. This conceptual continuation comes from Texas folklore, where the band originated. “I Burn” describes a cult whose members immolate themselves. Then, “Possum Kingdom” focuses on one of the cult members as he becomes “just smoke,” according to vocalist Vaden Todd Lewis. The cult member goes down to Possum Kingdom Lake, a real place near Fort Worth, and “tries to find somebody to join him.”

The Verve

The Verve had a tumultuous career after debuting in 1993, and while they won awards and gained recognition for their work, they’re still mostly considered a one-hit wonder for “Bitter Sweet Symphony”. They first broke up around 1995, changing lineups and experiencing issues with drugs, health problems, and lawsuits. Eventually, they reformed before breaking up again in 1999, shortly after the commercial success of their 1997 album Urban Hymns. Reunions and interpersonal issues and break-ups and more reunions continued through the years. But for loyal fans, The Verve was more than their unstable career. Their debut LP, A Storm In Heaven, was on the cutting edge of shoegaze, but the band is often left out when discussing 90s U.K. Britpop, shoegaze, and alt-rock. The Verve was on the cutting edge as much as they were just on the edge of the scene, making good music but never at the front.

