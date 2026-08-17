3 One-Hit Wonders of the 90s Who Still Perform to This Day

Earning a hit song isn’t the hardest part; it’s actually penning a follow-up hit. Many bands and artists struggle with this, as the initial hit was a tough enough feat in itself. Replicating success doesn’t always work out, and an artist can easily be forgotten or left behind in the mainstream while continuing to work to build a following on their own. This is why, 30 years later, these one-hit wonders of the 1990s still perform to this very day.

Los Del Río

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In the mid-90s, Spanish pop duo Los Del Río penned a massive dance hit called “Macarena”. Initially released in 1993, an upbeat version dubbed the “Bayside Boys Remix” spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1996. This version features an English spoken section by the Bayside Boys, who chant “Hey Macarena!” The dance craze was created after the duo noticed a flamenco dancer in Venezuela performing similar moves. Surprisingly, the duo formed in 1962 and released 20 albums in their career. The pop duo still performs to this day.

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Haddaway

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Though Haddaway penned only one major hit in the US, they penned multiple in Europe. Nonetheless, he’s included among the one-hit wonders of the 1990s. His 1993 hit “What Is Love” peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Though three more singles off the same album charted high in Europe and other countries, none broke into the top 40 in the US. In March, Haddaway released his sixth studio album and has many upcoming performances booked for fall 2026.

TOADIES

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As much as their diehard fanbase would like to say otherwise, Toadies fall into the one-hit wonder category. Their signature track “Possum Kingdom” charted significantly higher than their other singles. In 1995, it peaked at No. 4 on the Modern Rock chart and No. 9 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Their follow-up single, “Away”, peaked at No. 28 on the Modern Rock chart and No. 23 on the Mainstream Rock chart. In the 2000’s, “Push The Hand” and “No Deliverance” landed at No. 34 and No. 38, respectively. Toadies still perform with a cult following who will be jumping to debate whether they belong on this list. They’re currently on The Charmer Tour with Local H, performing across the US throughout the fall.

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