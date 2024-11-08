3-people-charged-in-the-death-of-former-one-direction-star-liam-payne

Three people have been charged in the death of Liam Payne—including a hotel worker.

It’s safe to say we all were devastated to hear about the One Direction star’s untimely passing on October 16. For weeks, officials have been piecing together parts of the story that led to his ultimate fate.

Videos by VICE

While evidently intoxicated, Payne fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. According to his autopsy, he died from “multiple traumatic injuries” and “internal and external bleeding.”

Though “self-harm of any kind and/or physical intervention by third parties were ruled out,” according to prosecutors, there are still individuals connected to his death.

As stated by Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office in a press release, three people have been arrested and charged with abandonment of a person followed by death and supply and facilitation of narcotics. So far, these suspect are unnamed.

One suspect “is the person who accompanied the artist on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires.” The second is a hotel employee who allegedly supplied Payne with cocaine during his stay, and the third is a drug dealer.

According to prosecutors, “Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall,” the press release read.

Then, following his death, “illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes.”

This story is still developing.