3 Perfect Songs for a Whimsigoth 90s Fall

Is whimsigoth a real thing? Depends on who you ask, but there’s no denying how well a lot of 90s songs fit with the aesthetic. These three in particular are perfect for a 90s whimsigoth fall as the weather finally starts to realize what time of year it is right now.

“building a Mystery” by Sarah McLachlan

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Sarah McLachlan released “Building a Mystery” on her 1997 album Surfacing. Its charming, whimsical premise backed by McLachlan’s ethereal vocals made the song an immediate hit. It became Canada’s best-selling single of 1997, and reached No. 13 in the U.S. McLachlan ultimately reigned in the 90s with a folksy, angelic presence that remained accessible.

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“Building a Mystery” is a great song for those wanting a whimsigoth fall. It’s mysterious, intriguing, and almost alchemical in the way it presents its themes. According to McLachlan, it’s about everyone having insecurities they try to hide. However, being truly yourself is more interesting than any of those perceived flaws. In this way, “Building a Mystery” almost has a warmth to it, perfect for keeping the autumn chill away.

“Duvet” by Bôa

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“Duvet” appeared on Bôa’s 1998 album Twilight, and it’s a song that existed simultaneously of its time and decades ahead. Hearing “Duvet” without knowing it came out in the 90s, it’s easy to assume it’s way more recent. Like, maybe 2023 recent. Granted, its viral moment on TikTok that year may have something to do with that.

But really, “Duvet” has an otherworldly quality to it that takes it out of time all on its own. Jasmine Rogers’ ethereal vocals puts Bôa on par with Mazzy Star and The Cranberries, their hazy, jangly, dreamlike quality amplified into something truly timeless. Overall, this song is amazing for the whimsigoth atmosphere of rainy fall days.

“How Soon Is Now” by Love Spit Love

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Love Spit Love, formed by Psychedelic Furs vocalist Richard Butler, covered The Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now” in 1996. It appeared on the soundtrack for The Craft, also a great option for a whimsigoth fall with a little more attitude. Similarly, this “How Soon Is Now” cover has more bite than the original.

However, its attitude doesn’t take away from its delightful whimsy. Butler’s languid, mercurial vocals rough it up a bit, but it still possesses the dreaminess of the original. A couple years later, Love Spit Love’s “How Soon Is Now” became the opening theme to Charmed, yet another perfect moment for 90s whimsigoth atmosphere.

Photo by Kelly Buck