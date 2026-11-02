3 Perfect Songs To Play During a Friendsgiving Dinner Party

One of the most important elements of any good Friendsgiving dinner party is the soundtrack. There’s a delicate balance between enough energy to counteract a post-meal nap, and chill enough for background music. For those struggling to figure out that balance, these three might help.

“Masterpiece” by Big Thief

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“Masterpiece” appeared as the title track on Big Thief’s 2016 debut album. It’s a beautiful song that fits snugly within the album’s exploration of life’s small moments. As fans know, songwriter and vocalist Adrienne Lenker is an expert at teasing devastatingly emotional moments out of unsuspecting places.

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This song tackles the passage of time with a gorgeously folksy backdrop. It’s sweet and nostalgic, but doesn’t turn saccharine. Instead, it explores how life, people, events are connected through time, family, and shared experiences. A perfect song for a Friendsgiving party with all the people you love at one table.

“Real Love Baby” by Father John Misty

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Father John Misty, aka Josh Tillman, released “Real Love Baby” as a standalone single in 2016. It’s a light and sweet indie-folk-rock song teeming with emotional honesty. Like “Masterpiece”, it avoids getting oversaturated by its own sweetness.

Tilman has described “Real Love Baby” as one of his most vulnerable songs. It’s a romantic love song at its core, but the sincerity of it makes it a great choice for any sort of love, really. While it’s a great song for close listening, it also does well as background music for a Friendsgiving get together.

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We’re talking about Friendsgiving here, but let’s not forget the real reason to gather in November: in remembrance of the wreck of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. And there’s only one song that’s non-negotiable for a November dinner party playlist: Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”.

This 1976 folk-rock shanty-esque ballad presents the real-life tragedy of the shipping vessel that sank in Lake Superior during a storm in November 1975. Lightfoot wrote the narrative song after reading about the wreck in the newspaper, and it was featured on his eleventh album, Summertime Dream. Lightfoot considered this song his finest work, and there’s no denying his incredible narrative storytelling.

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