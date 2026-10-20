3 Platforms That Might End Spotify’s Reign in Music Streaming

Spotify somehow became an industry standard for music streaming when we weren’t looking, and now artists and listeners alike are looking for alternatives. The platform has a tight grip on the music industry, to the point where it often feels like the only choice. But the past few years of layoffs, insulting artist payouts, AI features, and questionable investments are catching up. Here are three platforms that could send Spotify toppling from its throne.

Subvert

Subvert is a cooperative music marketplace that gives ownership directly to artists, independent labels, and supporters. It was formed in 2022 as a response to layoffs when Bandcamp was sold. An essay titled “A Collectively Owned Bandcamp Successor” garnered support from artists, labels, and others in the industry. From there, the platform started taking shape as a music platform owned by those who actually use it.

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It officially launched in 2026, with three free sign up options for artists, labels, and listeners. There’s also a lifetime support membership for $100. The tiers offer different benefits, like discounts on purchases, zero platform fees for artists, co-ownership of Subvert, access to forums and more. The co-op model offers fair payouts for artists and complete business transparency, putting Subvert at a unique advantage over Spotify.

Vocana

Vocana was founded in 2021 with the idea of user-centric music streaming. The platform went public in August 2025, with more than 40 million tracks in its library. But Vocana’s unique angle is that it only hosts independent artists. Its indie-only model has the benefit of 100% human-based music discovery, with no algorithms or AI features.

Additionally, Vocana’s payout method is interesting, and overall a refreshing change from the industry standard. Instead of money from subscribers going into a global pool and distributed across the platform, like Spotify’s model, Vocana subscriptions go directly to the artists a listener streams. No money pool, no measly payouts. Your money goes to your artists.

Bandcamp

When all else fails, there’s still ol’ reliable Bandcamp. While there have been some shakeups at the platform, its model is still one of the best compared to Spotify. There’s a decent mix of independent artists and small to mid-sized labels in their library. Plus the ability to purchase physical albums and merch right from the artist page.

Bandcamp has a distinctly human touch in its editorial section, especially the genre highlight posts. One of the most beloved features of the platform might be the ability to purchase a digital album and download the mp3s. In a throwback to iTunes in its prime, you can buy an album one time and then own the files forever. The way music ownership was meant to be.

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