3 Pop Groups From the 1990s and Early 2000s I Can’t Believe Millennials Forgot About

With the 90s being over 30 years in the past, it’s easy to forget every group from that decade. Millennials are getting older, and admittedly, a lot has happened since the 1990s. So with a little grace, I still can’t believe millennials have forgotten about these pop groups from the 90s.

98 Degrees

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I have a feeling die-hard fans will push back on this group being included on this list, but it’s true. 98 Degrees doesn’t get nearly the same recognition as NSYNC or Backstreet Boys. I’m not saying I forgot about them, but many millennials seem to have. Many would remember more about Nick Lachey rather than the entire group. This is largely due to Lachey’s reality TV career in the early 2000s with then wife Jessica Simpson, on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. On the radio, you’ll rarely catch their hits “Because of You” and “The Hardest Thing” from their 1998 debut, 98 Degrees And Rising. Not to mention their cover of Mark Wills’ “I Do (Cherish You)”, which is the band’s most-streamed hit.

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The Moffatts

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In 1998, Canada found their answer to the pop group Hanson. This group was unique, comprised of triplet brothers Bob, Clint, and David, and their older brother Scott. Bob and Clint were born as identical twins, with Dave being a fraternal triplet.

They engaged in a friendly rivalry with Hanson upon releasing their third album, Chapter 1: A New Beginning. Before this, the group had released three albums in Canada. Their third album was the first to chart in the US, though only peaking at No. 124. They began to garner significant attention at the tail end of the decade and capitalized on this in 2000. Their fourth album, Submodalities, generated the hit single “Bang Bang Boom”, becoming the fastest-rising single in Canadian music history.

Nobody’s Angel

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This often-forgotten girl group penned a minor hit, “Let’s Get Together”, for The Parent Trap Soundtrack in 1998. Due to this, their 1999 single, “If You Wanna Dance”, peaked at No. 39 on the Dance Club Songs chart. Though the group drew comparisons to NSYNC and Christina Aguilera, they never reached the heights of these Y2K artists. Their 2000 self-titled debut peaked at No. 184 on the Billboard 200. Despite this, they acquired die-hard bubblegum pop fans at the turn of the century.

In July 2000, they contributed the track “Pokémon World” to the Pokémon The Movie 2000 Soundtrack. That same year, they were featured on the 102 Dalmatians Soundtrack as well. Though they contributed a cover of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Ain’t Nothing But a She Thing” to The Princess Diaries Soundtrack in 2001, they disbanded shortly after, leaving behind an unreleased follow-up album.

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