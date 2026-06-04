3 Pop-Punk Albums to Jump-Scare Millennials Who Finally Managed to Forget

You want to talk 2000s pop-punk? Let’s talk 2000s pop-punk. But no Mayday Parade, or Paramore, or Taking Back Sunday. I’m taking you to a place where the punishment for mentioning Fall Out Boy is public execution. Where we’re going, Gen Z fears to tread.

Just when you thought it was safe to finally relax, I show up in your house and force you to remember that these albums existed. And for a while, we liked them.

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‘No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls’ by Simple Plan

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Simple Plan debuted in March 2002 with the album No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls. They instantly drew comparisons to bands like Blink-182 for their adolescent humor and class clown attitude. Of course, this album spawned the single “I’m Just a Kid”, which has since become pretty universally applicable.

Much of the album was concerned with feeling like a loser and an outcast, trying to reconcile those feelings with being good-natured jokesters. But this “forever in high school” type of pop-punk record had been done to death already. By 2002, critics were getting tired of it. Still, that didn’t stop Simple Plan from sticking around, and at least they had good production and decently clever songwriting to keep them going.

‘The Young and the Hopeless’ by Good Charlotte

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The Young and the Hopeless was Good Charlotte’s second album, released in October 2002. This we remember for such pop-punk gems as “The Anthem”, “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous”, and “Girls & Boys”. Personally, I was partial to “My Bloody Valentine”. But there’s probably not one person of a certain age group who can’t recite the chorus of “Girls & Boys”.

While The Young and the Hopeless did its job to make Good Charlotte a pop-punk household name, the album itself is definitely a product of its time. A reliance on tired clichés and melodramatics was, unfortunately, somewhat of a hallmark of early 2000s pop-punk. There are thematic elements you can trace through the genre, hopping from album to album, connecting bands that never even interacted with each other through their imagery. Still, there’s no denying the powerful whiplash that hits when you really listen closely to the bridge in “The Anthem” for the first time in 20 years.

‘Underdog Alma Mater’ by Forever the Sickest Kids

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Raise your hand if you remember Forever the Sickest Kids. Their debut album, Underdog Alma Mater, was released in April 2008, falling in with the We The Kingses, The Maines, and The Cabs of the time. But Forever the Sickest Kids’ album developed out of an accident in 2006; their vocalist accidentally spent $350 on a front page song feature on PureVolume. The problem was, they didn’t have $350, and they also didn’t have a song yet.

They wrote and recorded “Hey Brittany” in two days, which ended up on their 2008 debut. Their actual debut single was “Woah Oh! (Me vs. Everyone)”. Along with “She’s a Lady” and “Believe Me I’m Lying”, Underdog Alma Mater was met with various degrees of positivity. But really, it was more of a guilty pleasure album than anything. Still, the band’s emergence as a pop band in the Dallas hardcore scene actually helped develop a different sort of pop-punk sound.