By the 2000s, skateboarding culture and punk rock had become more popular than ever, thanks to Tony Hawk and the X Games in 1999. Subsequently, pop-punk bands popped up everywhere, and some of these bands left behind tracks that I’ll never stop listening to. Here are 3 pop-punk songs from the 2000s that I’d take over most of the “classics” any day.

“All Down Hill From Here” by New Found Glory

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New Found Glory epitomizes 2000s pop-punk. They penned multiple hits for the genre, including “Hit Or Miss” (1999) and “My Friends Over You” (2002). One that’s less referenced but holds a special place in my millennial heart is “All Down Hill From Here”. Released on March 22, 2004, the track was the lead single from the band’s fourth album, Catalyst. It peaked at No. 11 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Following the success of this lead single, Catalyst peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

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“Holly Hox, Forget Me Nots” by Saves The Day

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Though technically released at the tail end of 1999, the pop-punk album soared in popularity in the early 2000s. Following the popularity of their sophomore release, Through Being Cool, the band from New Jersey signed with Vagrant Records. The album became one of the most influential pop-punk albums at the turn of the century, incorporating elements of emo into their sound, which was also on the rise. “Shoulder To The Wheel” became the band’s most well-known track from the album, but my personal favorite has always been “Holly Hox, Forget Me Nots”.

“The Future Freaks Me Out” by Motion City Soundtrack

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Their lead single off their debut album, I Am The Movie, signaled that Motion City Soundtrack had the songwriting ability to become the next breakout pop-punk band. “The Future Freaks Me Out” perfectly captured the strange societal transition into the 21st century. The track included a bridge part reminiscent of the band’s idols, Weezer. The debut album peaked at No. 42 and set the Minneapolis band up for further success on Commit This To Memory (2005) and Even If It Kills Me (2007).

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns