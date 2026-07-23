3 Pop-Punk Songs to Play at Your Wedding

Whether you’re going for a traditional big wedding with pictures and toasts and a schedule, or something small and low-key, you’re going to want to have music. And if you’re not shy about showcasing your pop-punk style, you’re going to want to have these three songs on your wedding playlist.

“With Me” by Sum 41

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“With Me” appeared on Sum 41’s 2007 album Underclass Hero, and was a rare ballad from the band made famous by their rougher and rowdier pop-punk songs. But this single was a tender departure from Sum 41’s more adolescent early songs, showcasing the band’s emotive range. Sum 41 always seemed deeper than stereotypical skate punks, and “With Me” is a prime example of that.

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For anyone planning a more typical wedding with a pop-punk flair, “With Me” would make a great first dance song. Additionally, if you’re going the live band route, this song has amazing energy that would make your wedding feel like a punk show. It really lends itself to screaming the lyrics loud with lines like “I want you to know / With everything, I won’t let this go / These words are my heart and soul / I’ll hold onto this moment, you know / As I bleed my heart out to show / And I won’t let go.”

“Still Into You” by Paramore

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Paramore’s 2013 single “Still Into You” is as sugary sweet a pop-punk song as you’ll ever find. Released on their fourth self-titled album, “Still Into You” is a bright, high-energy pop-rock song about still having a crush on your partner even after many years. Almost as soon as this song came out, it became a top track for pop-punk couples.

As far as wedding playlists go, “Still Into You” is perfect for the mid-party second wind. For traditional receptions, that’s after cake and speeches and whatever else goes on. If you’re going with a less structured gathering, throw this one on any time, maybe even more than once. Either way, it’ll have everyone out of their seats and jumping around.

“Swing Life Away” by Rise Against

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Rise Against’s 2004 track “Swing Life Away” was a vast departure from the rest of Siren Song of the Counter-Culture. For starters, it’s an acoustic ballad, which was rare in pop-punk and rarer still for the more aggressive Rise Against. But “Swing Life Away” is a sentimental reflection on the unexpected beauty of a mundane life. A porch swing, minimum wage, and someone you love by your side.

This would make a great first-dance song for a pop-punk wedding that’s all about emotion. While “With Me” is explosive sentiment, “Swing Life Away” is perfect for those with a softer side. But who still want to make it known that they’re pop-punk to the core, of course.

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