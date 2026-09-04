3 Pop Stars That Disappeared After One Perfect Album (And Where They Are Today)

These pop stars seemed to have so much potential when they debuted. But after exceptional first albums, they effectively disappeared. Devoted fans were left brokenhearted, while those who discovered their albums later had to come to terms with the bad news. Never again would these artists release an album. Or would they?

Paradis

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Paradis was the French electronic-pop duo of Simon Mény and Pierre Rousseau. They released several singles and EPs before their only LP, Recto Verso, dropped in 2016. Their work blends dreamy French pop with dance beats to create an atmospheric experience, moving through the listener like water. A great example of music you can feel in your body.

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But after Recto Verso, Paradis didn’t release anything else. For devoted fans, this was a major disappointment. But Mény and Rousseau are still making music, just not under the Paradis name. They’ve worked primarily solo since 2017, with Rousseau leaning into producing for other artists while Mény makes music under both his own name and the moniker Simon Arcan.

Ryn Weaver

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Ryn Weaver released her debut album, The Fool, in 2015, bursting onto the electro-pop scene with promise. The single “OctaHate” was a huge hit, bolstered by Weaver’s slightly husky pop vocals. She had Lorde potential with Charli XCX-esque production style, falling somewhere between bare-bones bedroom pop and maximalist sensuality. She debuted at a time when these artists were also coming up, making music perfect for the Tumblr indie pop era.

But she has only released three singles since 2015. It seems that Weaver ended up on a trajectory similar to pop stars like Sky Ferreira, who released a hugely popular debut and nothing else. Weaver said in 2025 that she’s working on a second album, finally feeling ready to release new music. This was followed by the single “Rorschach Baby” in August 2025, but since then fans have still been waiting.

Stooshe

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Stooshe was a pop trio formed in the U.K. around 2010, intended to be a grittier, urban answer to the Spice Girls. Their debut album, London with the Lights On, came in 2013, and the group definitely had an edgier image in comparison. Additionally, they had genuine chemistry despite being manufactured by a creative director. Still, their cheeky yet soulful songs weren’t enough to keep the label’s attention.

While working on their debut, the trio ran into label interference that they didn’t agree with. The album was delayed while they regained creative control, which included disowning a cover of TLC’s “Waterfalls” that the label pushed on them. When the album did come out, critics praised its witty, raunchy, South London identity. The album was a fun ride, but Stooshe never made another one.

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