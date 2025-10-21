3 Popular Folk Punk Songs That Got Close to Mainstream Success and Remain Beloved in the Scene

Folk punk is an interesting blend of Mountain Goats-esque acoustic guitar and Dead Kennedys-like pushback against societal norms. It’s a little bit Woody Guthrie, a little bit midwest emo, but all heart and unexpected lyrics. While folk punk hasn’t received as much mainstream recognition as, say, hardcore punk, that’s probably the way the fans like it. Still, there are a few songs that serve as popular stepping stones for new fans to the genre. Here are several songs that didn’t exactly break into the mainstream, but remain beloved entries in the great folk punk songbook.

“Brave As A Noun” — AJJ

“Brave As A Noun” was released on AJJ’s 2007 album People Who Can Eat People Are The Luckiest People In The World, and has become one of their most beloved tracks. By folk punk standards, the band gained a pretty popular following in the ensuing years. New fans to the genre often start here; The Decembrists to The Front Bottoms to AJJ pipeline is real (and it happened to me). The entire album is generally treasured, but “Brave As A Noun” in particular is a fan favorite for its visceral but clever and honest imagery. It approaches mental health from a bitingly witty perspective, with emphasis on biting.

“Oh, Susquehanna!” — Defiance, Ohio

“Oh, Susquehanna!” appeared on Defiance, Ohio’s 2006 album The Great Depression. Early days focused on self-releasing demos and EPs, along with their 2003 debut Share What Ya Got. In 2006, they signed with No Idea Records, which ruffled their fanbase with accusations of selling out. But it was really a money-related move that allowed the band to put out new music while also keeping their independent releases in print. The folk punk scene elevated Defiance, Ohio moderately well, but their last EP was The Calling in 2012, and their last tour was in 2015. Meanwhile, “Oh, Susquehanna!” remains a beloved example of the band’s fast-paced style and influence.

“Your Heart Is A Muscle The Size Of Your Fist” — Ramshackle Glory

Ramshackle Glory was influential in the folk punk scene from 2010 to 2016, during which they released three LPs and a split album. They were staples on the touring circuit, and involved in anarchist punk movements, projects, politics, and fundraising. “Your Heart Is A Muscle The Size Of Your Fist” appeared on the 2011 album Live The Dream, taking inspiration from close friendships and choosing not to give up on yourself. The folk punk scene loves this track for its reminder that it’s okay not to be okay. But that doesn’t mean you should just give up. There’s a connection between the heart and the fist that says “keep loving” but also “keep fighting.” Essentially, a reminder that when things go bad, you don’t have to go with them.

