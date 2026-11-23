In the mid-90s, grunge was rebranded as post-grunge as the genre began to transform. Many consider that the grunge era ended when Kurt Cobain died in April 1994. Many new bands carrying grunge elements emerged around this time and throughout the late 90s, dubbed post-grunge. Among some releases that haven’t aged well over 30 years, these 3 post-grunge bands from the 90s have aged well in the 2020s.

Local H

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Local H emerged during grunge’s peak, but reached their peak when post-grunge was emerging in the mid-to-late 90s. Therefore, they were looped into the post-grunge movement unintentionally. That didn’t stop the duo from Mt. Zion, IL, from releasing defining albums in the 1990s. Their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Good As Dead, was fueled by their successful singles, “Bound For The Floor” and “Eddie Vedder”. In 1998, they followed up with Pack Up The Cats, featuring a true post-grunge edge. In the 2020s, the band has seen a resurgence of popularity among young millennials and Gen Z fans. On social media, countless young artists have noted only recently discovering the band, posting guitar, drum, or vocal covers.

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Foo Fighters

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Arguably, Foo Fighters take the cake for well-aging post-grunge. Following the untimely death of Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl reassessed his career aside from his fame as Nirvana’s drummer. He went into the studio and recorded the Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album, playing all the instruments. Following the debut album’s release, Foo Fighters helped pioneer post-grunge. Throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, they weren’t only one of the main post-grunge groups, but they were among the most successful rock groups in the world. They’ve aged like fine wine and continue to build on their legacy in 2026.

Silverchair

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Though the band has no intentions of a reunion anytime soon, they’ve certainly got a platform for it. In the 2020s, many have taken to social media to point out how overlooked Silverchair is in hindsight. When they emerged with their debut hit, “Tomorrow” in 1995, they were famously dubbed “Australia’s Nirvana”. Though the song was a hit, along with their debut album, Silverchair was lumped into the already dying grunge genre. They transformed tremendously throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, delivering some of the most overlooked and recently praised post-grunge tracks. Throughout the 2020s, footage of this era of the band has been circulating on the internet. Much like with Local H, many new young fans are discovering their post-grunge era for the first time.

Photo by Peter Pakvis/Redferns