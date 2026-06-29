3 Post-Punk 80s Tracks That Were Way Ahead of Their Time

There have been so many experimental artists in existence that some of them are bound to feel like artists out of time. The rare few go their entire careers sounding a bit out of place, like time travelers making music when they’re not supposed to. David Bowie and Vashti Bunyan come to mind, pioneers in art-rock and folk.

But there were also several artists and bands in the post-punk genre who seemed to be ahead of their time. They often surpassed their peers, transcending the limits of their genre. Here are three tracks that sound like they would fit right in if they came out today.

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“Never Known” by The Durutti Column

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The Durutti Column formed in 1978 as the project of musician Vini Reilly, with several different lineups. While they were considered post-punk as one of the first bands signed to Factory Records, Reilly’s fluid guitar work set the band apart from their peers. For example, on the 1981 track “Never Known”, the atmospheric, ambient guitar and vocals create a song out of time. Pulling from jazz and folk influences works in the song’s favor as well. “Never Known” becomes more like a modern ambient track than a post-punk song from 1981. And yet, there it is.

“Blue Monday” by New Order

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New Order, which of course grew out of Joy Division, released “Blue Monday” in 1983. It’s a solid offering with electronic foundations, making it seem way ahead of its time. The band sampled Kraftwerk’s 1975 track “Uranium” for “Blue Monday”, a group that was also light years ahead of its time. So it’s really no wonder that this track would also exceed the limits of its release year. More than that, though, “Blue Monday” also transcended New Order’s established genre. Working primarily in post-punk, this track was an experiment outside their typical parameters. For both its time and its genre, “Blue Monday” was miles ahead.

“Go Away” by Strawberry Switchblade

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Strawberry Switchblade was the short-lived post-punk/goth/new wave duo of Jill Bryson and Rose McDowall. Their work overall can be considered ahead of its time, and “Go Away” in particular. Released on their 1985 album Strawberry Switchblade, the track has an ethereal synth foundation, a solid frame of MIDI piano, and breathy vocals that fill the entire space. It was released in 1985, but it could easily have come out during the bedroom pop boom of the 2020s. It would also fit right in on the Twin Peaks soundtrack, and it’s a wonder if David Lynch ever heard of Strawberry Switchblade.