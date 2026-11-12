3 Post-Punk Albums From the 80s That Still Sound Remarkably Modern

These three albums were crucial for the development of early post-punk. While the genre has many different branches, they all sprouted from the same 80s-era experimental style. The literal “after punk” ethos of blending any influence that seemed interesting. This led to reggae, dub, funk, jazz, goth, art pop, and more built upon the foundation of punk rock. In modern times, these beloved albums still hold up.

‘In the Flat Field’ by Bauhaus

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Bauhaus debuted in 1980 with In the Flat Field, which put them at the heart of early post-punk. Their part of the post-punk family tree branched into goth rock, alongside The Cure, Siouxsie & The Banshees, and The Damned. The album was also the first full-length release for iconic label 4AD.

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Initially, In the Flat Field wasn’t received well by music critics. Many felt it was underwhelming, disjointed, and didn’t deliver on what the singles promised. But the critics in NME and Sounds were a bit out of touch with what people actually wanted, and the fanzines were full of positive reviews and praise for the album. Retrospectively, many opinions have changed, with more aligning with initial fan reactions at the time.

‘Entertainment!’ by Gang of Four

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Gang of Four released their debut album, Entertainment!, in 1979. It became a crucial album for post-punk, shaping the early sound as it emerged alongside bands like Joy Division and Wire. At this time, post-punk was in its full exploratory phase, encompassing anything and everything that could build off of punk rock. Gang of Four, for example, dealt in funk and reggae alongside their core punk sound.

Since its release, Entertainment! has been a highly regarded post-punk album. More than one critic at the time praised it as a top post-punk debut, with one calling it the best debut British album of any genre since The Clash. Retrospectively, it’s still one of the most beloved releases of early post-punk, and holds up well years later.

‘Cut’ by The Slits

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The Slits debuted in 1979 with the album Cut, another early post-punk offering that blended punk and reggae. This album also dabbled in art pop elements, all built on the foundation of post-punk experimentation. The Slits were recognized as one of the first bands of their cohort to fully embrace Jamaican musical influences, with that enthusiasm remaining a highly praised aspect of the album.

Retrospectively, Cut still earns praise from fans and critics for its infectious, adventurous, and defiant attitude. It not only had an impact on the development of post-punk, but it was crucial in how the riot grrrl movement emerged. The Slits weren’t associated with the movement, but bands like Sleater-Kinney and Bikini Kill found inspiration in Cut.

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