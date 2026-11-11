3 Post-Punk Bands From the 80s That Basically Invented 90s Alternative Rock as We Know It

Post-punk of the 80s was an experimental movement by its nature of emerging “after punk”. It became everything and anything, using punk rock as a springboard to launch from. In that way, post-punk bands were influential across a wide range of genres. But there are some that specifically helped build 90s alternative rock from the ground up. These three bands had a profound impact on many artists of 90s alt-rock, indie rock, and grunge.

Joy Division

Play video

There’s some debate about whether Joy Division is really an 80s band, but they’re a beloved staple of post-punk regardless of their exact timeline. Joy Division’s later influence stemmed from their novelty at the time. No one was doing it like them, and it was difficult to figure out exactly what it was they were doing. Their unique sound was fine-tuned by producer Martin Hannett, who approached recording an album with the enthusiasm and deviousness of a mad scientist.

Videos by VICE

Generally, the essence of Joy Division is found in many 90s alt-rock bands. Additionally, their influence extends into the modern era. Whether it’s because of the music, the tragic nature of their disbandment, or a combination of both, Joy Division has remained relevant and influential.

Wire

Play video

Wire is another 70s-80s band that had a profound influence not only on their post-punk peers, but also distant future bands. They’re often considered the essence of post-punk experimentation. Wire never associated themselves with the punk genre, as they essentially broke every rule of early punk rock. But that was what made Wire so impressive at the time.

They influenced 90s alt-rock, but also post-punk revival, art-rock, modern indie rock, and hardcore punk in the U.S. Wire’s reach extended beyond post-punk, and they were influenced by groups like Kraftwerk and Television. There are bands like Minutemen, Guided By Voices, and Elastica who would’ve sounded incredibly different if not for Wire.

Pixies

Play video

As far as post-punk goes, Pixies tend to straddle the line between that and 90s alternative and indie rock. They debuted in the 80s and found continued success in the 90s. But they were a blend of several different aspects of post-punk, punk rock, and emerging indie rock. That’s part of why they were so influential for 90s alt-rock, however.

Pixies were essentially a genre by themselves. A bit absurdist, often surreal, but musically solid and familiar, a Pixies influence is easily spotted, even if the band is hard to define. An aspect of their music that definitely made a mark on alternative rock was the alternating hushed verses and explosive choruses. Without this, The Smashing Pumpkins, Radiohead, and Nirvana wouldn’t turned out very different.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns