3 Post-Punk Songs of the 2000s I Can’t Believe Millennials Forgot About

Many associate post-punk with the 1980s, but the genre saw a revival in the 2000s. At the time, emo had broken into the mainstream, and dance-rock had emerged alongside it. Therefore, 2000s post-punk felt adjacent to third-wave emo, carrying over elements into the post-punk revival. As the 2000s are now 25 years in the past, millennials have forgotten about these post-punk songs of the decade.

“An Honest Mistake” by The Bravery

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In the mid-2000s, The Bravery broke the post-punk revival in New York City. Fronted by Sam Endicott, the band earned a hit in 2005 with “An Honest Mistake.” It was the lead single from the band’s self-titled album, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. In the UK, where post-punk originated in the 70s, the album peaked at No. 5 on the UK Albums Chart. The single appeared on the video games MVP Baseball 2005 and True Crime: New York City.

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“Helicopter” by Bloc Party

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Formed in 1999, Bloc Party was at the forefront of the post-punk revival in the 2000s. Hailing from London, the band released their debut album, Silent Alarm, in February 2005. Their lead single, “Helicopter”, peaked at No. 34 on the US Hot Singles Chart. It appeared on the soundtracks of multiple video games in the 2000s, where many millennials discovered the band. Bloc Party’s most recognizable hit is the third single from their debut, “Banquet”. It peaked at No. 34 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Despite multiple lineup changes, the band is still together in 2026. In November, Bloc Party will co-headline a tour in the UK and Europe with Interpol.

“C’Mere” by Interpol

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Though fans of Interpol have cited this one as a favorite, many outside their fanbase may have forgotten about it. “C’mere” went to No. 1 on the UK Indie chart in 2005. It was the third single from the band’s sophomore album, Antics. With this album, the band fought off the “sophomore slump”, peaking at No. 1 on the US and UK Independent Albums charts. On the US Billboard 200, Antics peaked at No. 15. Interpol was a key fixture in the early-to-mid-90s New York City rock scene, alongside acts such as The Strokes and The Bravery.

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