3 Post-Punk Songs You Should Know Before Saying That You Love Post-Punk

The true definition and origin of post-punk can be a little confusing. What’s mostly agreed upon is when post-punk emerged. Formed out of punk rock, hence the name, post-punk emerged from bands in England in the late 1970s. As post-punk has re-emerged in recent years, here are three post-punk songs you should know before saying that you lost post-punk.

“10:15 Saturday Night” By The Cure

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First, you should take a deep dive into The Cure if you’re discovering post-punk. I mean, beyond their notable radio hits, which came later. In the late 70s, they were among the pioneers of the post-punk movement. They’ve influenced countless bands since. This may be obvious, but you should refer to their debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, to fully understand the origins of the genre. The 1979 album is basically a post-punk template, with each song further defining the genre. “10:15 Saturday Night” opens the album and cleverly falls into the following track, “Accuracy”.

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“New Dawn Fades” By Joy Division

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The story of Joy Division is a tragic and sad one, but crucial to fully understanding the post-punk movement. Their 1979 debut album, Unknown Pleasures, is one of the most iconic releases for the genre. The album cover alone is recognizable worldwide. Unknown Pleasures is loaded with post-punk essentials such as “Disorder” and “Shadowplay”, but there are no lazy tracks. “New Dawn Fades” mellows the mood midway through the debut album, serving as a bridge to the upbeat “Shadowplay”. Sadly, singer Ian Curtis was struggling with mental health issues during this time and took his own life just before their first major tour. This mental struggle can be heard throughout the album.

“Fairytale In The Supermarket” By The Raincoats

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In the 90s, Kurt Cobain publicly praised The Raincoats on multiple occasions. He famously stated that their self-titled debut was among his favorite and most influential albums. With this, The Raincoats’ popularity resurged in the 90s, influencing many female-fronted punk bands of the decade. “Fairytale In The Supermarket” opens the album, but it’s not the only notable track on the debut. The band also covered The Kinks’ 1970 classic “Lola”, included on the debut release.

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