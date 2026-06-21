3 PS1 Games Are Re-Releasing on Modern Consoles in 2027

Many years after their original launches, three retro games from 1997 and 1998 are making their way from the PS1 to modern consoles with new launches across PC, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation hardware.

All PS1 Game Revivals Announced At QUByte Reconnect

Play video

The first QUByte Reconnect recently took place and featured a ton of exciting news, trailers, and reveals about upcoming retro games. One of the big highlights from the 2026 showcase was the reveal that three classic PS1 titles are making their way to modern consoles in 2027.

Videos by VICE

In the middle of the Retrogames Showcases, three back-to-back trailers confirmed 2027 releases for Tigershark, Motor Mash, and Invasion From Beyond. Specific release dates were not confirmed for each title, but they did include an impressive release plan for modern platforms including PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

For those who aren’t familiar with these classics, here is a brief description of each upcoming game:

Tigershark – 2060 A.D. The Red Menace has resurfaced. The Sea Boils with submarines and battlecruisers, blood and oil. The skies are dark with enemy birds. Tigershark has been deployed. A fully-loaded subfoil prototype.

– 2060 A.D. The Red Menace has resurfaced. The Sea Boils with submarines and battlecruisers, blood and oil. The skies are dark with enemy birds. Tigershark has been deployed. A fully-loaded subfoil prototype. Motor Mash – Get Into the Mash! And Get into the 3D Cartoon Madness, 12 different cars and drivers in a fast, varied, style and weapons, lots of weapons!

– Get Into the Mash! And Get into the 3D Cartoon Madness, 12 different cars and drivers in a fast, varied, style and weapons, lots of weapons! Invasion From Beyond – A mighty Martian Armada seeks total domination of Earth! Join a brave group of lone human defenders against the rising martian tide! Turn back the red tide of a monstrous invasion from beyond! This is earth’s greatest hour. Earth’s last stand!

More details and exact release dates for each upcoming release should arrive closer to the actual launch window. It’s likely that each game with launch with some sort of suite of modern quality of life improvements and visual enhancements, but those details were not fully described in the reveal trailers.

The rest of the showcase had some other exciting and interesting announcements, as well. The Gaelco Sports Collection was a big highlight and will include five arcade sports games in the upcoming collection: World Rally Championship, World Rally 2, Snowboard Championship, Squash, and Touch and Go.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

Tigershark, Motor Mash, and Invasion From Beyond are all aiming for releases in 2027 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.