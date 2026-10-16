3 R&B Artists From the 90s to Prove You Have Good Taste

Every 90s R&B playlist can sound the same after a while. There are only so many times someone can listen to “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell before you get absolutely sick of it. Why don’t we bring out some different hits you wouldn’t hear at a party as much? Prove that you actually know the genre and the decade by picking something out of the ordinary. The most interesting thing you can do is pull out a deep cut and put it into the mix. That way, you’re not hearing the same setlist lazy DJs have when they want to pull out the throwbacks.

But if you only have a passing knowledge of 90s R&B, where do you even start? We narrowed the field by picking three artists that’ll make it seem like you really know your stuff. Moreover, getting into these artists will help radically change your YouTube algorithm and set you in the right direction for arguably the greatest decade in R&B history.

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Three 90s R&B Artists That Deserve a Lot More Love Today

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Playa

Static Major was key to unlocking the future of R&B. He was a disciple of Devante Swing in the 90s as part of the Swing Mob, shaping R&B by writing for Ginuwine and Aaliyah. By the 2000s, his work with Pretty Ricky was quietly influential and groundbreaking, extending Devante’s lineage with Bush-era maximalism. Additionally, it bridged hip-hop into the scene that would eventually forecast the Drakes of the world.

Arguably his greatest work lies in Playa, alongside Digital Black and Smoke E. Digglera. They cooed over some of Timbaland’s best production, using their melodic sensibilities to create a steamy effect to his hefty bass hits and drum patterns. Rather than rely on the established contemporary sound, they emphasized sensuality first. R&B is a sexy genre, and Static Major had never forsaken that solo or in Playa.

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Christopher Williams

A ton of 90s R&B artists tried to build their careers off the sound and style of Teddy Riley. Even Jodeci, arguably the greatest R&B group of all time, were indebted to the New Jack Swing legend’s vision of R&B. However, the best of the crop were either innovative enough or at least strong enough vocally to expand his blueprint.

That’s what made Christopher Williams such a special singer. He had this muscular voice that could never be trampled by some of the heavier drum patterns. Moreover, that hefty register was a sweet counterbalance to sweet chords like on the yearning anthem “I’m Dreamin’”.

Of course, he wasn’t just contained to the New Jack style either. Records like “All I See” spotlight his singular voice on straightforward 90s R&B ballads. In another world, he would’ve been a serious mainstay in the genre.

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Society of Soul

Although Dungeon Family almost always seems to revolve around Outkast, a ton of great music came from outside of them. Sleepy Brown is soul music royalty, the son of Jimmy Brown of the legendary Brick. With that connection, he formed Society of Soul, which channels the spiritual core of southern Black music. Funky horns, swelling saxophones, gospel vocal runs, all revolve around Sleepy Brown’s cool, smooth demeanor. This is R&B for the inside of an old Cadillac, with suede seats and woodgrain interior.

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