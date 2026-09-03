3 R&B Hits of the 2000s That Got Millennials Through Their First Real Breakup

Many millennials experienced their first heartbreak in the 2000s. At the same time, R&B artists penned timeless hits, guaranteed to hit a tender spot. Your first breakup is one of the most confusing experiences, which requires guidance and support. Oftentimes, that guidance and support comes in the form of music. These 2000s R&B hits helped millennials through their first real breakup experience.

“BURN” BY USHER

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In 2004, Usher earned his fifth No. 1 hit and his second of the year. Initially, “Burn” was set to be the lead single off of Usher’s fourth album, Confessions. It was replaced last-minute by “Yeah!”, which became a No. 1. Regardless, “Burn” still topped the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2004, just two months later. Paired with an equally dramatic music video, this ballad is sure to tug on the heartstrings during a breakup. The idea came to Usher as his two-year relationship with Chilli of TLC was coming to an end. In 2005, Usher earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album for Confessions. He is one of only two artists to receive the award more than once.

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“IRREPLACEABLE” by Beyoncé

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Beyoncé’s solo career launched in 2003 with her iconic debut album, Dangerously In Love. She sought to replicate that success with her 2006 sophomore release, B’Day. The album was delayed as Beyoncé had to record Destiny’s Child’s final album. Also, she was filming Dream Girls, released in 2006 shortly before the release of B’Day. “Irreplaceable” earned Beyoncé her fourth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This iconic breakup song soared in popularity due to its catchy opening lines: “To the left, to the left / Everything you own in the box to the left”. It’s the perfect song for moving on and realizing one’s own value following a breakup.

“leave (get out)” by jojo

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Many forget how big a star JoJo was in the mid-2000s. Her debut album, JoJo, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, with her lead single “Leave (Get Out)” peaking at No. 12 on the Hot 100. The track went to No. 1 on the US Pop Airplay chart in 2004. With this, JoJo became the youngest star to earn a No. 1 on pop radio at the age of 13. That’s one reason why this track served as a crucial breakup song for many teenagers. She was roughly the same age as her listeners. JoJo made a comeback in 2020, releasing four albums in recent years while also publishing a memoir in 2024.

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