3 R&B Songs for Couples in a Long-Distance Relationship Missing Their Partner

Nothing hurts quite like being in love in a long-distance relationship. While other couples get to be with their loved one, you’re left with FaceTimes and taking trips. You sacrifice the short term to build for the long term, so you can afford to live together and finally be in each other’s space for good. Some days, it can be hard to keep that vision intact because all you want is to be loved and touched by the person you love most. No amount of calls can replace that.

Anyone who has actually dealt with a long-distance relationship knows that you can find solace in music. Most of the experience revolves around yearning and longing for the person you love most. That is the bread and butter of great R&B songs. Consequently, we’ve picked out three R&B classics for anyone battling with the woes of long-distance relationships.

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Three R&B Songs for Couples Struggling With Their Long-Distance Relationship

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“Missing You” by Case

No artist has quite distilled what it’s like to miss someone quite like Case. On “Missing You”, he succinctly captures that empty feeling you have when you’re away from the person you love the most. “Like a cold summer afternoon/Like the snow coming down in June/Like a wedding without a groom/I’m missing you,” Case croons.

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“Saving All My Love for You” by Whitney Houston

The most crucial part of any long-distance relationship is patience. Both parties need to share the same vision to accomplish their goals. That way, when it’s finally time, they can embrace and live life the way they’re supposed to.

Whitney Houston is nothing if not patient on “Saving All My Love for You”. There, she bides her time until the time is finally right for her and her partner. “It’s not very easy living all alone/My friends try and tell me find a man of my own/But each time I try, I just break down and cry/’Cause I’d rather be home feeling blue,” Houston coos.

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“A House is Not a Home” by Luther Vandross

No matter how cozy you make your home, it’ll never feel right without your other half. A long-distance relationship really makes the silence in your apartment agonizing. There’s a coldness that can’t always be resolved with cuddling up in a blanket in your bed. Ultimately, you need the warmth of the one you love in order to make everything complete.

“A House is Not a Home” speaks to this heartache, but through the lens of a broken heart. In the modern tense, it fits like a glove for a long-distance relationship. “I’m not meant to live alone/Turn this house into a home/When I climb the stairs and turn the key/Oh, please be there/Sayin’ that you’re still in love with me,” Luther Vandross heartily sings.

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